The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia said it responded to the Israeli strike by firing a barrage of Grad missiles at the town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

This is the first time that the group has announced the use of this particular weapon during the ongoing clashes on the border with Israeli forces for four weeks, which highlights the dangers of escalation.

The militia said in a statement that it “will never tolerate harm and assault on civilians, and its response will be firm and strong.” ‏

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters, “This crime is a dangerous development in the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and it has repercussions, and the enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians.”

The Israeli army said that its forces clashed with a vehicle “suspected of transporting terrorists” in Lebanon and that it was investigating reports of the presence of civilians inside it.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati described what happened as “a heinous crime added to the record of the occupation’s crimes.”

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib told Reuters that Lebanon will submit a complaint to the UN Security Council about the killing of civilians, including children, in the attack.

He added, “We have begun collecting information with pictures about the crime, and we are in the process of submitting a complaint to the United Nations tomorrow.”

A report by the Lebanese security forces stated that the young girls were killed when Israel targeted the car they were in as it passed between the villages of Ainatha and Aitaroun.

Their grandmother was also killed and their mother injured.

The Israeli army said that an Israeli was killed today in a cross-border attack launched by Hezbollah, without providing further details.

Drone interception

The Israeli army said earlier on Sunday that its air defenses intercepted a drone flying towards Israel while it was over Lebanese territory, and that an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon at the Yiftach area in northern Israel.

The Hezbollah group said it targeted a number of Israeli sites on the border using guided missiles and other weapons.

The Israeli army said that it spotted the drone in a remote area deep inside Lebanon while it was flying towards Israel. He added, “The drone was tracked by detection and control systems and was successfully intercepted by the Israeli army’s air defense in the airspace of Lebanon.”

The National News Agency had previously quoted its correspondent as saying that Hezbollah shot down an enemy drone over southern Lebanon and that its debris fell on the villages of Zabdin and Harouf, 30 kilometers from the border.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the report.

Hezbollah announced for the first time the use of anti-aircraft missiles during the fighting that broke out after October 7th.

In an incident that occurred three kilometers from the border, Al-Resala Scouts, a scouting group affiliated with the Lebanese Amal movement allied with Hezbollah, said that four of its medics were injured in an Israeli drone strike.

She added in a statement, “While two vehicles belonging to the Civil Defense of the Al-Resala Scouts… were evacuating a number of injured people from one of the homes targeted by the Israeli occupation forces on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, Tyre district, a drone belonging to the occupation forces deliberately targeted the two cars directly, which led to their being destroyed.” Four paramedics sustained moderate injuries and were taken to a Tire hospital for treatment.”