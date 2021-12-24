When Nixon saw the delivery man set the parcel on the ground, turn around and walk away, he thought he had accidentally forgotten it.

What we tell you today is the story of Nixon, a wonderful Golden Retriverc who, in a certain sense, did not quite understand the meaning of being a “watchdog”. He loves everyone, unconditionally. And he didn’t think twice before doing what seemed right to an unsuspecting express courier. See what he’s done here.

The period approaching the Christmas holidays is always very stressful for the couriers who deliver packages around people’s homes. Everyone buys gifts and has them brought directly home, thus increasing the workload of these kind workers of the delivery companies.

One of the few moments of leisure of these workers is when they arrive in the houses they are in puppies and interact with them for a few minutes.

This particular courier, however, could not imagine that in the house where he was about to make a delivery, he would find a valid (but not too much) support worker.

Megan Sand, regarding her puppy Nixon, said:

Dogs are usually quite hostile to postmen or strangers who approach their homes. Instead, he loves everyone unconditionally. When he sees someone new, he only sees one more opportunity to get a head scratch and a cuddle.

Nixon’s viral video

The surveillance cameras in Megan’s house captured this scene, which it inevitably became viral on the web.

In the images you can see the delivery man approaching the door with a parcel in hand to be delivered. After the usual pat on Nixon’s head, the man places the package on the ground and turns around as if to go away.

His work was done, but the little dog did not read the situation in the same way. He thought the bellboy had forgotten that package and then what else to do, if not take it and bring it back quickly?

A scene indeed exhilarating which in addition to the delivery man and Megan, made thousands of people from all over the world smile. If you liked it, share it with your friends. They will appreciate for sure.