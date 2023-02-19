The great popularity that the TikTok social network has acquired in a short time can be a double-edged sword for its users, especially for minors. Proof of this is a dangerous challenge that is gaining more and more fame within the Chinese virtual platform.

In recent weeks, cases of high school students have been presented in Mexico, especially, who have been intoxicated by doing the famous TikTok challenge that consists of who can last the longest without falling asleep after consuming the controlled medication clonazepam.

This has set off alarm bells in schools, parents and federal authorities in general, realizing the great threat posed by the dangerous challenges that are becoming a trend through virtual platforms, especially through the Asian social network.

Now a new challenge has gone viral that threatens to harm the youngest users who use the TikTok social network, what is this new challenge that is trending?

Despite not being as dangerous as the challenge of suffocate (which has caused several little ones to lose their lives), the so-called “scar challenge” it is one of the many that do not bring anything good for those who do it.

This new challenge consists in leaving a scar on the face, so to achieve the goal, netizens pinch a small part of their face until a bruise appears in the areawhich takes a few days to disappear.

In this sense, the dermatologist Marie Jourdan has warned that by doing this, young people may cause get a “spider angioma”which despite the fact that it is not serious, can lead to unfavorable aesthetic sequelae.

“If they want to mark their cheek temporarily, the danger for these young people is that they get a spider angioma that persists, and therefore that aesthetic sequelae remain,” explained the specialist.

It is worth mentioning that the scar challenge on TikTok, so far, is being practiced in United States and Canada, as well as in some European countries. However, a call is made to parents to be aware of the type of content that their underage children consume.