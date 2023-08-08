Not all (electric) cars went up in flames aboard the Fremantle Highway.

Two weeks ago, things went badly wrong with the Fremantle Highway above the Wadden Islands. A freighter with thousands of cars on board, some of which are fully electric. The ship caught fire, possibly because an electric car had caught fire. Research must show whether this is actually the case.

The greatest danger now seems to have passed. The ship can safely receive people on board to conduct research. The first results are interesting. For example, you might have expected that after a fire of more than a week all cars would have burned out. That is not the case. That is what Richard Janssen of salvage company SMIT Salvage says in the NOS Radio 1 Journal.

Cars have been found on the lower decks that are still intact, or at least in somewhat normal condition. Despite the fire and the enormous heat of the fire elsewhere on the ship. The engine room of the Fremantle Highway is also still intact.

It’s a different story on the higher decks of the freighter. Huge numbers of cars have been lost to the fire there. Once it is safe, manufacturers of the cars can decide what to do with the vehicles.

Cars of all categories were present on the ship. From an average BMW or Mercedes-Benz, to very expensive Rolls-Royces of more than half a million euros. The ship was en route from Germany to Egypt with Singapore as final destination. Investigations must reveal exactly what happened on the Fremantle Highway, if it can still be traced. The title mainly refers to residents of Egypt and Singapore: your new car was most likely not on board ;).

Photo: Department of Defense

