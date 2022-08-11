[Esta pieza corresponde a uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Feminismo de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los miércoles. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace]

Today is sex that oh, August and its heat, and, well, also because Monday was the Day of the Female Orgasm. So yes, sex, but above all for and with ourselves. I, my, me, with me I manage. A workaround that is still—mamacita having to say this—is between frowned upon / seen out of the corner of your eye / banned in some areas and/or homes and/or societies.

My generation, the previous ones, and still those after, we have grown up with the stretching of penises to infinity from children with a “how funny, it’s starting now”, or at most a “stay still” with a hidden smile of “oh , what a rascal”. And with evil and all its demonic and medical consequences —very invented, of course, lies like submarines— that meant that we girls touched each other.

No, the girls did not touch or touch each other. Not in a general way. Female masturbation is not widespread as it is, something healthy and necessary. And it is that, and not the opposite, evil with all its consequences. Not from the devil, and not medical as they told us, but because of the problems in social and sexual development that they can entail, and palpable and tangible in relationships and in the understanding of sex, of desire: what we want and what no and what we want to try and what we don’t and where we want to be touched and where we don’t and when we want to be touched and when we don’t. In consent.

I was always fascinated —still— by the very opaque veil placed over sex, especially for us and with ourselves. As if not every being in this world had genitals, whatever they may be, and practically all of humanity had not been born by the traditional Penis meets Vagina method.

The question, that on this subject, today the information is going to be given to you by Megwyn White, who is the Director of Education at Satisfyer. Why? Well, because they have devised a questionnaire with doubts and questions about different erogenous points of our always beautiful and serrano bodies.

I inform you before starting with the geographic-anatomical review three things:

One, that Satisfyer doesn’t pay me or give me anything, that what else would I want but no, that in this house bribes are not allowed. It’s because a couple of weeks ago Paula, from the communication agency of that company, wrote to me, proposing this and telling me that “I wish many of us had had this on hand before”. And I thought “yes, yes, of course yes, my ladies cannot be left without this information of vital importance for physical and mental health every day”.

Two, that we are talking about four erogenous points —on which science has not reached a consensus, by the way—, BUT: they are not the same in all of them, nor do they have to result with the same intensity, that there will be those who work well for them for the pleasure of some and not others, that they are not exact locations with street and number but nervous areas to scrutinize, that each one has the erogenous zones where they feel like it, be it the feet or the shoulder blades and that here the objective is to provide information so that later we can do with it what suits us best.

Three, that the responses, in principle, are aimed at women and, when he talks about couples, apparently they are cishetero couples. But make it extensible to any connection of bodies because there are plenty of things with which to replace “penis” when the casuistry occurs.

Didn’t we demand fun the other day? Well come on.

Point a

What is

It is the erogenous zone of the anterior fornix. It is located at the top of the vaginal canal, in the cleft where the cervix descends and forms a domed space, between the cervix and the bladder.

What’s so special about

It can be incredibly sensitive and lead to a deep, visceral orgasm. It is a very powerful area, as it connects to many different nerves, making it a wonderful area to amplify the capacity for pleasure.

how we found it

It may be difficult to orgasm at point A on your own, but not impossible. You need to find the tip of your cervix, either with your hand or with a toy. When the cervix is ​​low it may be easier by hand. Going to the end of the vagina you will feel the tip of the cervix which will be soft and bulbous, like the tip of a nose. The point is that small indentation where the cervix joins the upper part of the vaginal canal in the direction of the navel.

Stimulation?

If it is with a toy, you will need something long enough to reach it: it can be up to 12 centimeters.

The best positions [por su ergonomía, en una relación con otro ser a bordo]

Missionary with legs over shoulders, doggy style and reverse cowgirl as she leans forward.

two little details

One, which can take time to access point A and requires good preparation. As arousal increases, the vagina expands, lengthening and widening its shape. This phenomenon is called “vaginal temptation” or “bulging.” It cannot be accessed until vaginal dilation has occurred, either by clitoral stimulation or penetration.

Two, for many, stimulating this point can also help increase vaginal lubrication. [De hecho, el A lo descubrió el médico malayo Chua Chee Ann, en los noventa, mientras hacía un estudio sobre sequedad vaginal].

G point

What is

G is also called Gräfenberg, after the German gynecologist Ernst Gräfenberg, the first to discover it. [científicamente hablando]and corresponds to the area where the internal clitoris branches off along with the very sensitive urethral sponge, which is surrounded by erectile tissue, as well as glands and ducts that fill with a fluid substance when excited.

What’s so special about

In terms of benefits, it is a wonderful point to stimulate before penetration. [si va a haberla, si no, también, que aquí no somos coitocentristas] and as a way to build orgasm energy.

When stimulation occurs with your hand, you will be able to feel the tissues and bulbs of the clitoris swell and therefore create pressure on the side walls of the vagina. This is an indication that penetration is more likely to be welcomed and even more pleasurable. [no somos coitocentristas y además aquí no se habla específica ni exclusivamente de penes].

During penetration, exploring the shallow area of ​​the first third of the vagina is another wonderful way to give the G-spot the attention it deserves. Many men make the mistake of rubbing too much too fast. [¿Sí? Nooo, no lo puedo creer. ¿Existen todavía hombres que parece que están con el mando de la Play? ¿En serio? SÍ]. This limits a woman’s ability to become aroused and also access to the pelvic floor muscles that can help amplify pleasure and orgasm.

how we found it

It is between 2.5 cm and 7.5 cm inside the vaginal canal, on the upper wall of the vagina. [Pero en esto, como en todo, cada una tendrá su trayecto, que no hay dos canales vaginales iguales.]

Stimulation?

It is important to arouse before moving on to it. There are several ways to explore it. One is to start with direct stimulation of the clitoris with your fingers or a toy. [o con lo que quieras]. You can do this with light pressure towards the clitoris and then also experience other types of stimulation such as tapping, stroking, or sucking.

Stimulating it with direct and constant pressure can cause an intense sensation when you are aroused, and in some cases can even cause a powerful release of fluid that is sometimes called squirting or female ejaculation [no, no es un mito].

The best positions [por su ergonomía, en una relación con otro ser a bordo]

Missionary, because it facilitates relaxation and access. And puppy, because it allows access from behind. You can also accentuate the stimulation by dropping her upper body to allow for an easier angle to hit the G-spot and gives you the opportunity to stimulate other wonderful areas like the buttocks and clitoris with your free hand as well.

With penetration, doggystyle can be a great way to explore him with shallow thrusts. And you have a little more control in this position.

K-point

What is

K for Kundalini. In Hinduism, Kundalini is a form of divine energy found at the base of the spine. [aquí divinas son muchas cosas pero todas corpóreas y tangibles]where the sacral plexus is endowed with many nerve endings that also intersect with the genitals.

What’s so special about

Because of its location, touching and stimulating this area can help reach many others at the same time. And when done with care and intention, it can release intense energy.

how we found it

It is basically the area at the base of the spine, just above the buttocks.

Stimulation?

I recommend that you use a more subtle tool that helps activate the nerve endings in this area, such as a dry brush or a hot stone. Try to do it with firm pressure and a lot of intentionality. It can be sensitive for some people. If it is, try a softer, lighter touch and use your fingertips.

The best positions [por su ergonomía, en una relación con otro ser a bordo]

With a partner, warm massage oil or lubricant combined with a firm massage to stimulate. Gliding the head of the penis slowly down at this point and then moving between the buttocks can also be an amazing preparation for penetration. [aquí, perrito y vaquera invertida serán vuestras aliadas].

u-point

What is

It gets its name from the urethra and corresponds to the area that surrounds the urethral opening between the clitoris and the vaginal opening. It can be a very sensitive area, since it corresponds indirectly to the urethral nerves, as well as to the clitoral bulbs and the G-spot through the urethral sponge.

What’s so special about

May not be as intensely pleasurable as G-spot or A-spot [pero eso, simplemente puede, dependerá de cada una]. However, it is a wonderful area to get the juices flowing. It is also a lesser known erogenous zone and therefore can be very exciting to discover.

how we found it

You can use your finger or a finger vibrator together with lubricant and explore by sliding your finger across the area with a gentle touch.

Stimulation?

Always with a good lubricant, the best way to stimulate this point directly is going to be with a small vibration, it can be a vibrator, a finger or a tongue [para esto necesitas ese segundo ser a bordo a no ser que seas contorsionista o te falten costillas por lo que sea].

The best positions [por su ergonomía, en una relación con otro ser a bordo]

One where you feel comfortable and can easily access.

more little things

None today, what a lot of homework you have with all of the above. I’m saving things for next week.

P.S. My friend María Zuil, who works in The confidential but that doesn’t stop us from being affectionate, because in affection there is no competition, she is preparing something about menstruation and she needs you to give her a little hand. I share here the link to the document to answer (I already did it, I promise you it takes a while, and that’s how we contribute to the info about our rules, okay).

Little hug, free women to touch each other ✨