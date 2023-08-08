Just a huge twelve-cylinder limo with every possible luxury. The Brabus 850 Maybach is the way it is.

Manufacturers and tuners nowadays also have to operate outside their safe zone. Think of Lotus, which has to sell an environmentally friendly and commercially interesting 2,700 kg electric crossover, because those 800 kg cars were a crime against humanity.

Tuners also have to adapt. For example, you can go to Brabus for a modified and improved Tesla. You can also have the Mercedes EQS tackled at Brabus.

Brabus 850 Maybach

But what you want from Brabus is a really fast Autobahn stormer. One that is much too big, much too luxurious and a little too loud. One with twelve cylinders, because a V8 is simply too ordinary. Fortunately, this is the Brabus 850 Maybach. The basis is the Mercedes-Maybach S650 4Matic. This is the last Mercedes with a V12 and as you know, Brabus can handle it very well.

The engine of the Brabus 850 Maybach has been thoroughly overhauled. For example, the cylinder capacity has increased from 6 to 6.3 liters. The result is 850 hp and 1,400 Nm. Brabus has limited that last number to 1,100 Nm, because the 9G-Tronic transmission and the 4Matic four-wheel drive system simply cannot handle it.

The performance is of course particularly impressive, because this device reaches 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h. That seems quite modest for a Brabus, but don’t forget that the standard S680 already weighs 2,350 kg empty. So they probably left that limiter on for safety. with 850 horsepower, that 350 horsepower should come close.

Styling a little iffy

Although we think the concept of the Brabus 850 Maybach is very cool and have a lot of respect for the quality of the technology, Brabus has missed the mark a little bit in terms of styling. The carbon trims look a bit out of place and even cheap (which they aren’t). The same goes for the rims.

They are forged Monoblocs (Monobloc Z, 22 inch), but they look like the snappy rims your neighbor across the street mounted on his Toyota Celica. And that black grille doesn’t help either. There’s nothing wrong with a little chrome, but the black plaque for the adaptive cruise control now stands out even more.

Interested in the Brabus 850 Maybach? Brabus is going to build a number of these Masterpieces (as they call it themselves). You can order one from them Bottrop. Then you have to transfer 450,000 euros. That’s before options and before taxes. Now there are not very many options possible on a Maybach S680, so that makes a difference.

In terms of BPM you will still go bankrupt in the Netherlands, because the AVERAGE CO2 emissions are 323 grams per kilometer. With a standard S680, the BPM is already 80,434 euros and the VAT is 43,974 euros, so in the Netherlands you have lost at least 6 tons. More hey, then you also have something under the bottom!

