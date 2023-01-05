On the occasion of CES 2023, Amazon showed for the first time “in action” Hey Disney!, the Alexa-based voice assistant for children and the result of the collaboration between the Mickey Mouse house and the e-commerce giant. Hey Disney! recently appeared in select hotel rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the companies announced that it will be available to customers in the United States in the coming months, who will be able to purchase it in the Alexa Skills Store or with an Amazon Kids+ subscription . What will the functions be? In addition to the usual capabilities of a voice assistant, with Hey Disney! children will be able to interact with over twenty characters from the Disney stable, which will be expanded in the future. The assistant will interact with the children by proposing interactive, educational games, quizzes and the like. Amazon has also unveiled that the assistant will be compatible with Disney’s MagicBand+, the interactive bracelet just introduced in American Disney theme parks for interactive and personalized functions. In a quiz, for example, the bracelet will light up and vibrate depending on the results. Hey Disney! at the moment it is confirmed only for the US market, but it is easy to imagine that it will also arrive on our Alexa.