During 2021 we saw how Riot games took the League of Legends franchise beyond its popular MOBA. I arrive Arcane, a series that was placed among the favorite shows of Netflix. After Ruined king a classic RPG with a handful of champions from LOL and, to round off, Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm game from the creators Bit.Trip with Heimerdinger Y Ziggs as protagonists.

This last proposal seems casual and simple, however, it is full of colors, humor, challenge and presents you with one of the most iconic scenes of League of Legends in a different way. It is for this reason that this time we are going to tell you what this fun project is about and why it is a very entertaining way to learn more about the constantly expanding universe of LoL.

The protagonists and their motives

As we mentioned at the beginning, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm game centered on two characters that are certainly popular within the lore of LoL. The first is the venerable inventor Heimerdinger and the second, the dean of hexplosives – or at least that’s what it is called – Ziggs.

Riot took on the task of taking both characters to a zone of Runeterra, in this case, Piltover. Given the antagonistic and long-standing relationship between the two, the scenario in which it takes place is justified Hextech Mayhem. What Choice Provisions does is deliver a much more comical title from among so many slightly more serious proposals that LoL fans will also enjoy.

The fans who love so much Ziggs like Heimerdinger They are going to find in this title a relationship that they are going to want to explore, perhaps even end up demanding that Riot Games make some animated shorts of them because it is a duo that can make even the most bitter laugh.

Casual and challenging at the same time

It is most common to think that a rhythm game has a reduced difficulty, but history taught us that you can even take classes to dance. In the case of Hextech Mayhem we have just that, a rhythm game where Ziggs must move up and down and destroy obstacles using his proprietary Hexplosives.

In practice it seems like an easy experience to follow, but if you don’t pay attention to all the elements on the screen, it is almost a fact that it will reveal your lack of cadence and coordination. The main objective is to unlock a path by getting good grades while you collect 50 common nuts and 4 blue ones. If you put them all together, you achieved the perfect grade.

In this section, the experience is usually not so punishing, since, despite failing, the game continues to advance and getting a good grade does not sound so complicated. Added to this, you unlock fun animations between Heimerdinger Y Ziggs that they will get more than one smile from you.

Hextech Mayhem expands League of Legends lore in comical way

You’ve already seen Arcane and you’re sure to want a lot more. Playing Ruined King, you learned about the history of the Ruined King and learned about the relationship between Miss Fortune and Illaoi in Bilgewater. In Hextech Mayhem We have to know a little more about Piltover.

Finally, the challenge behind this rhythm title is to know how each of the comic sketches between Heimerdinger Y Ziggs and if everything will work out in favor of the hexplosives expert.

The game tries its best to be funny and show Piltover like a peaceful setting that needs a little more excitement in the lives of all its inhabitants. It will be up to you to find out if the actions of Ziggs are justified and if those poor cops deserved to be bombed over and over again.

The best of all is that Hextech Mayhem is available in the right places for the most people to play: PC, mobiles and the Nintendo Switch, so you sure have one of the aforementioned platforms.

Why should you give Hextech Mayhem a try?

Although we sound very repetitive, we do not want to miss the opportunity to tell you that Hextech Mayhem is a comical opportunity to expand the universe of League of Legends that differs perfectly from the products we already know. Finally, it is a game with its own identity and that helps the consumer to see everything that can be done in Runeterra.

On the other hand, it was a good decision to choose Choice Provisions to develop this proposal of Riot forge, especially since his work with the series Bit.Trip supports them. The animations, details and the quality of the music complimented each other very well and give the consumer one more option to entertain themselves.