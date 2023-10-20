With a nice little aside about X, the developer Samuel Villareal from Nightdive seems to have happened proposed to Phil Spencer to be able to work on gods remake or remaster of Heretic or Hexennow part of Microsoft’s vast collection of intellectual properties.

Among the possible returns of Activision’s historical series, Hexen and Heretic are among the most requested titles by nostalgics and Phil Spencer himself has mentioned them in some cases, even showing up during an event with one of his typical t-shirts, in this case dedicated to Hexen and immediately triggering a considerable amount of rumors.

To tell the truth, Spencer then clarified that, for the moment, there are no actual plans for a return of Hexen, but he made it clear that it is a a title he is particularly fond ofand being now part of the intellectual properties in the possession of Microsoft, its possible return cannot be ruled out at all.