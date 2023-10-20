With a nice little aside about X, the developer Samuel Villareal from Nightdive seems to have happened proposed to Phil Spencer to be able to work on gods remake or remaster of Heretic or Hexennow part of Microsoft’s vast collection of intellectual properties.
Among the possible returns of Activision’s historical series, Hexen and Heretic are among the most requested titles by nostalgics and Phil Spencer himself has mentioned them in some cases, even showing up during an event with one of his typical t-shirts, in this case dedicated to Hexen and immediately triggering a considerable amount of rumors.
To tell the truth, Spencer then clarified that, for the moment, there are no actual plans for a return of Hexen, but he made it clear that it is a a title he is particularly fond ofand being now part of the intellectual properties in the possession of Microsoft, its possible return cannot be ruled out at all.
The message from Nightdive’s lead engine developer
The message from Villareal, lead engine developer of Nightdive, then takes on an important meaning, which could represent a sort of realization of a dream for fans: Nightdive is in fact now a team specialized in remakes and remasters, always carried out with considerable care and great respect for the originals, therefore it would be in all respects the perfect choice for a recovery operation of the securities in question.
“I would just like to let you know that, having long experience in the field and great knowledge of Heretic and Hexen, my team and I would be very suitable for this job,” wrote Villareal, reporting the fragment of an interview in which Spencer reports that he would like to see Hexen return.
In short, we hope they can come to an agreement because it could really be the ideal solution: Hexen and Heretic, one the evolution of the other, are first-person shooters characterized by a particular dark fantasy setting, among the first experiments carried out on the insertion of RPG style elements in the typical structure of the FPS derived from the original Doom.
