A new vaudeville hits Barça in the middle of the Dani Olmo case. A few meters from the Camp Nou, in the Palau, there have been some last moments of pure surrealism that have featured Thomas Heurtel. “I was very excited about returning to Barça and redoing the past, but the club has disrespected me,” he lamented, sadly, this Friday in a well-known hotel in the Mediterranean capital.

The French point guard, who was a Barça player from 2017 to 2021 and had a goodbye surrounded by controversy last pre-pandemic January, was the main option that the club was considering to replace Neto’s goodbye. In fact, Heurtel, along with his entire family, landed this Friday morning in Barcelona from China to undergo a medical examination and sign his new contract, but upon stepping on land it was found that the operation had been stopped from the noble zone. of the Palau due to the (expected) contrary reaction from the environment regarding his possible return.

“I had a conversation with Joan Peñarroya a couple of days ago, he told me that he was very happy with my arrival and we talked about how he was going to join the group. He asked me to come to Barcelona as soon as possible. Juan Carlos Navarro also sent me a message saying that he really wanted to see me again,” explained Heurtel.

The Beziers player, who, given the promise of Barça, had taken his children out of school in Shenzhen and had left the apartment where he lived in China to settle in Barcelona, ​​commented on the reception he was prepared for. “We all know how it was going to be, hard at the beginning, but I also thought it was going to be a bigger bomb. “I received a lot of support from people,” he noted.

The player’s entourage openly pointed to Josep Cubells, president of Barça basketball, as the main person responsible for everything that happened. “He assured us that he stood up for Laporta and that the club would not change its mind.”