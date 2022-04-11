Thomas Heurtel and Trey Thompkins left the Real Madrid team hotel in Athens and went partying the day before the Euroleague game played on March 31 against Panathinaikos. That has been the reason why both players have been separated by Pablo Laso definitively and will not play for the white team again.

The French base and the American power forward returned to the hotel at dawn, hours before Real Madrid faced Panathinaikos and lost (87-86) in the penultimate day of the regular phase of the continental competition, as revealed the Greek news agency SDNA. They were also accompanied, according to said media, by the French power forward Guerschon Yabusele, who has been financially sanctioned by Real Madrid but has not, however, been removed from Real Madrid’s discipline after recently renewing his contract for three more seasons.

After their night out until the wee hours of the morning Heurtel and Thompkins played the match against Panathinaikos and the former Barcelona base had a very outstanding performance, as he was the top scorer for his team, with 18 points (with four triples from four attempts ), and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes. In the case of the American player, he got eight points in 21 points, two rebounds and two assists to sign one of his best valuations this season in the Euroleague, while Yabusele went to zero in almost 15 minutes, although he grabbed six rebounds, five of them defensive.

«The thing with Heurtel and Trey is my decision. My obligation as a coach is to identify the problem. The two players no longer train with the team and it is a technical decision. The decision about Thompkins and Heurtel not to return to the team is final,” Pablo Laso revealed on Saturday, the day before Madrid faced Barça in the Endesa League classic at the Palau, which the merengue team also lost (108- 97). In this case, in extra time, after a very controversial ending in regulation time, since with only eight seconds to go, when the white team led by one and victory was almost assured, they were punished with an extremely rigorous foul signaled to Poirier.

Heurtel, very disappointing



The indiscipline of Heurtel and Thompkins, who are ending their contracts at the end of this season, has caused an unprecedented punishment in the Laso era and that Real Madrid is already looking for a way out for both of them. Heurtel’s performance in the first year in the white team after leaving Barcelona, ​​where he was also separated from him for negotiating his transfer to Real Madrid, has been very disappointing. In the case of Thompkins, European champion with Madrid and twice in the ACB League and the Copa del Rey, the American has been hampered this season by injuries and his poor form. The connection between both of them with Real Madrid has already been surprisingly broken definitively, while in the case of Yabusele his behavior has resulted in a fine after the French power forward renewed last January until 2025 .

Neither Heurtel nor Thompkins were in training before the Euroleague match against Bayern Munich that Madrid lost at the WiZink Center and relegated them to fourth place in the final standings, to face Maccabi Tel Aviv or Anadolu Efes in quarters. Madrid had in hand the victory against Bayern to meet Monaco in the tie prior to the Final Four, but failed in the last quarter (13-38 for the Germans) after having wasted an advantage of up to 20 points in the first part.