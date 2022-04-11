The Greek website SDNA explains in an information that the night of March 30-31 Thomas Heurtel and Trey Thompkins went out partying in Athens and arrived at the hotel in the morning team concentration. Just a few hours before facing Panathinaikos, a duel that ended with a defeat for Madrid by 87-86. The aforementioned medium ensures that Pablo Laso decided after learning what happened to separate the two players of the team’s discipline, but that he waited until after the match, because both participated in the match that night. Heurtel was on the court for 18:53 and added 18 points, while Thompkins played 21 minutes (8 points in his second game with the most presence on the court). The club does not comment on the information from the Greek media.

Match against Lenovo Tenerife

However, the expedition returned to Madrid and a day later flew to Tenerife, where on Sunday, April 3, they faced Lenovo Tenerife with a new defeat: 72-59. And Heurtel also participated there, 5 points and 4 assists in 15 minutes. After one of the substitutions she was seen getting upset with Laso with the substitution and making various gestures. Thompkins that day did not participate, but because it was not registered. Only two non-EU nationals are allowed in the ACB and now Nigel Williams-Goss and Gabriel Deck are registered. Last Thursday neither of them participated in training with their teammates and on Friday they were not at the WiZink Center in the match against Bayern.

SDNA also does not clarify if there were other players who also came out that night in Athens. On Saturday, in the preview of the match against Barcelona, Laso announced at a press conference that both Heurtel and Thompkins are definitively separated from the team. The club can end the contractual relationship with both at the end of the season (Thompkins ends the contract and Heurtel has an option to cut), but is already negotiating the immediate disengagement with both.