The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is about to start and in recent days the news that made the most noise was that of the players who may miss the tournament due to an injury, such as Reece James (England), Sadio Mané (Senegal ) or N’Golo Kanté (France) to name a few. On this occasion, it should be noted that a star recovered in time and will represent his team in the World Cup.
We are talking about Heung Min Son, the Tottenham striker and the leading figure in the South Korean National Team, who in the English team’s last game in the UEFA Champions League group stage had to leave the field of play due to a blow to the her face. Given the proximity of the start of the World Cup, the striker decided to undergo surgery to stabilize the fracture he suffered.
As the hours passed, the information circulating in the media was that the Korean captain would miss the World Cup and would join the list of figures who will not participate in the greatest event in the world of football. However, in a post on his official Instagram account, the Tottenham player confirmed that he will be present at Qatar 2022 and that he is looking forward to the start of the tournament. This will be the third World Cup for the 30-year-old after participating in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.
This is great news for his team since without his top figure the chances of going to the round of 16 would have been very few due to the demands of Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana as rivals. Now, with Son, the Korean team can become one of the great revelations of the tournament and surprise more than one team just as they did with Germany in Russia 2018 when they eliminated the Bavarians from the World Cup.
#Heung #Min #Son #Qatar
