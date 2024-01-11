Hetty van de Wouw has reached the quarter-finals of the sprint at the European track cycling championships in Apeldoorn. Van de Wouw defeated the Italian Miriam Vece in the eighth finals. Steffie van der Peet was stranded. She lost to the French Taky Marie-Divine Kouamé. The quarter-finals are Thursday evening.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Hetty #van #Wouw #sprint #quarterfinals #European #Track #Cycling #Championships
Leave a Reply