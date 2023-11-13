We listen to it practically every Sunday that Formula 1 races. There would be no need to explain: this year Max Verstappen thought about it 17 times in races held. Those who also follow Formula E and the Motocross World Championship have often heard it there and there too, because of Nick deVries and Jeffrey Herlings. In the MotoGP, no, it hasn’t happened for 33 years. As the headline in the Dutch newspapers, for which the fight between Bagnaia and Martin faded into the news, accompanying the Moto3, where Collin Veijer won on Sunday.