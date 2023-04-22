Built as a summer residence in the 17th century for Prince William and his wife, Princess Mary II of England, the dutch palace Het Loo saves the history of the House of Orange. He was the supreme representative – stadtholder – of the former United Provinces of the Netherlands and he ordered it to be built in the Veluwe, a central and wooded area in the town of Apeldoorn. It is a brick building whose gardens are inspired by those of Versailles and part of European history has passed through its rooms. From Louis Napoleon, imposed as king in the 19th century by his brother, then Emperor of France, to the German troops during World War II. Queen Wilhelmina, great-grandmother of the current sovereign, Guillermo, considered it her home. Now, it reopens its doors after a five-year renovation, which has created an underground museum and returned its splendor to the interior. The monarch attended the reopening this Friday and from today, Saturday, the public will be able to visit it.

Het Loo means “clearing in the woods” and, although it is removed from the political environment of The Hague, it is imposing by Dutch standards of sobriety. The changes have cost 171 million euros and a space of 5,000 square meters has been added under the entrance courtyard for exhibitions. Located at a depth of 10 meters, floors, walls and stairs are covered with white Macael marble brought from Spain and lead to the permanent exhibition on the Orange. The Dutch princes who were stadtholders appear there: from William the Taciturn —who joined the rebellion against Felipe II and the Spanish Crown and was assassinated— to his successors. It tells, at the same time, the stage of Louis Napoleon during the French invasion, his march in 1810 and his return to his land of William I of Orange Nassau. Although he was to remain stadtholder, he was enthroned in 1815 as the first Dutch king. “That is where the current Royal House begins and we have tried to show its history with its lights and shadows so that the visitor can draw their own conclusions. Kings and queens appear in their splendor, but also the voices of the 17th century in favor of a republic and the colonial period”, explains Johan de Haan, senior curator of the museum.

The tour includes the apologies requested by King William during the coronavirus pandemic, when he went on vacation to Greece with his wife, Queen Máxima, and their three daughters. An escape cut short by the criticism unleashed inside and outside Parliament. Hunting is also present, since in the forests there are red deer, roe deer and wild boar, and it is another point of friction. Queen Wilhelmina ceded the palace “to the Dutch people” in 1959, but the Crown retains the usufruct and the king closes part of the land during the hunting season.

Although Het Loo has been a national museum since 1984, the design by the Kaan Arquitectos studio allows light to now invade an underground that replicates the symmetry of the outer building. Some stairs of the same marble lead to the interior of the palace, divided into two parts. One wing focuses on the 17th century, the stage of Prince William and his wife Maria, with lounges, bedrooms and even the dining room, where they could be observed by their subjects from a balustrade. “A king with an appetite and a full table heralded that all would be well,” explains Hanna Klarenbeek, conservator of paintings. The other area is dedicated to Queen Wilhelmina and her daughter, Juliana, who spent a lot of time in the palace.

During World War II, the Nazis confiscated Het Loo and set it up for the convalescence of 600 wounded German soldiers, and later as a hospital. Queen Wilhelmina's rooms were used by SS officers.

William III was a Protestant prince, son of William II of Orange Nassau and Maria Henrietta Stuart. His mother was the first English princess royal, and the story of the marriage may not be as remembered as that of other kings. Married to his cousin María de él, both reigned in England, Ireland and Scotland from 1689, after the so-called Glorious Revolution. It was actually a coup d’état with an invasion included that overthrew King James II, William’s father-in-law and the last Catholic monarch of what would become the United Kingdom. The crown was offered to the Dutchman for his defense of the Protestant cause and against absolutism, and after having conspired against the father of his wife. Kings out of the Netherlands, the couple had Het Loo Palace expanded and improved to reflect their new position. It wasn’t a permanent base, but they entertained and there was game. “The gardens were filled with fountains and exotic species, and we know from the archives what was planted in the 17th century. So we put, among other things, daffodils, imperial crown or tulips and whatever already existed then”, explains Klarenbeek.

Stairs leading inside Het Loo palace.

The rooms with Italian silks, tapestries, furniture of different styles and porcelain follow one another. There is a shared chapel for the couple’s creeds: she, Anglican; the end of long corridors, an intimate sitting room and an even smaller reading room are revealed to be Maria’s favourites. The couple had no children and she died in 1694, so her husband reigned alone until his death in 1702. In memory of his wife, he transformed the room that was to be for the porcelain collection in a library. Her collection of paintings was sold and to fill the gallery where they hung in their day, paintings commissioned mostly by Guillermo have been sought. There are also museum transfers.

The other part of the palace is dedicated to Queen Wilhelmina and her daughter, Queen Juliana, who used it as a home. Guillermina’s father died when she was 10 years old and her mother, Emma, ​​decided during her regency that the princess should prepare thoroughly for the throne. The toys were kept in a showcase and the girl began to study to become the first sovereign in the country’s history. During World War II, the Nazis confiscated Het Loo and made it available for the convalescence of 600 wounded German soldiers. And then, as a hospital. The rooms of Queen Wilhelmina, who spent the war in London, were used by SS officers. Then, towards the end of the war, they brought in British soldiers they had taken prisoner. “The bathroom was completely redone after all that because it had been used by the occupants,” says De Haan.

Interior of one of the rehabilitated spaces of the Het Loo palace. Remko de Waal (EFE)

As the tour progresses, and in front of a large bed, her colleague Klarenbeek adds: “Wilhelmina’s father died here and the girl had to sleep in this bed the following night. She was a girl and the new queen, and her mother wanted her to be in the royal bedroom from the very first moment”. In another room, a lighter anecdote is told. Used by Prince Bernardo, Juliana’s husband, she has a table covered with rhinoceros skin. When she was with her friends, they heated her under her with some light bulbs. The game consisted of drinking quickly because the glasses fell over as the skin swelled from the heat. Hunting trophies such as bears, buffalo, an elephant’s foot, a crocodile, and abundant deer antlers decorate another chamber. And one final detail, very modern from the point of view of 1927. Juliana, who would succeed her mother to the throne in 1948, chose the furniture for her room at Het Loo from a catalogue.