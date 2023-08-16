The Jumbo-Visma rider underwent a surprise check on 14 June in Germany: he was one of the Slovenian’s eight teammates. The team: “The product was contained in a dressing. We will investigate.” The substance is used to lose weight or to hide other prohibited products. He risks a four-year ban

Luca Gialanella

His name is Michael Hessmann and he is one of the best young German riders: on Sunday 6 August he competed in the World Championship in Glasgow in Scotland, but withdrew. 1.91 tall and 78 kilograms, he is 22 years old (he was born on 6 April 2001 in Munster): he has been racing since 2020 with the Jumbo-Visma Development team, the Dutch formation of Vingegaard and Roglic, Van Aert and Laporte. And last year he finished third in the standings at the Tour de l’Avenir and fifth at the Under 23 World Time Trial. Now this big boy is in the spotlight because the ITA, the international control agency to which the world cycling federation (Uci) he has referred the whole anti-doping structure for three years, he found him positive for a diuretic prohibited by the Wada anti-doping code during a surprise check on June 14 in Germany. See also PSG: injured and suspended to face Angers in Ligue 1

Hessmann was one of the eight who escorted Primoz Roglic to the 2023 Giro d’Italia, which concluded with the Slovenian’s triumph on the Fori Imperiali in Rome after ousting the British Geraint Thomas in the uphill time trial of Mount Lussari on the penultimate day. And think that Hessmann wasn’t even supposed to be there at the Giro, but the Covid cases at the end of April put Foss, Van Emden and Gesink out of action, and therefore it was necessary to call him. Instead of Tratnik, Gloag had then entered. The rider was immediately suspended by his team who, in a press release, explained that “the diuretic was contained in a medication and that they will carry out an internal investigation”.

The substance There are many positives for diuretics over the years. Usually these substances are used because they help to lose weight, but they can also act as masking agents: that is, they hide other prohibited substances and do not let them be found. Diuretics alter diuresis, increase the production of urine by the kidneys, which therefore becomes more diluted: with the need to go to the bathroom more often, the elimination of any doping substances is accelerated and the identification of the molecules is made more difficult. According to the Wada Code, Hessmann risks a four-year disqualification, unless he demonstrates (and is convincing) the absolutely involuntary hiring.