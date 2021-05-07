E.There is a shortage economy. The welfare organizations in Hesse lack volunteers, headphones and, above all, money. A survey by the League of Independent Welfare Care has sounded out the situation: The deficit of 102 of the clubs and organizations surveyed is more than 15 million euros. They had to spend a total of 4.4 million euros more, for example for protective equipment and work equipment such as laptops or systems for video conferencing. In addition, there is a deficit of 11.4 million euros. This money is missing because, for example, there were no parties with cake sales, no course fees and no food in the canteen. The league, in which around 7,000 Hessian organizations are united under the umbrella of six associations such as Caritas and Diakonie, presented these results on Friday.

Monika Maier-Luchmann, managing director of the Center for Young and Old in Langen, describes what that means for her: “We had 45,000 euros more on the cheek.” For spit protection, masks, but also for digital infrastructure, she therefore needed the reserves of the Association. She was able to refinance 30,000 euros from aid funds; but she had to cover the rest of the sum herself. And last year there were around 20,000 euros fewer donations and a loss of 26,000 euros in income.

This double burden – less income and at the same time special expenses – creates problems for almost all institutions, as Christa Larsen says. She heads the Institute for Economics, Labor and Culture at the University of Frankfurt and conducted and evaluated the survey for the league. In total, she analyzed data from more than 200 organizations. Due to the small number of cases, the survey only shows trends, says Larsen. But they are empirically very valid. The result shows that half made less money. In three quarters, however, the expenses have risen, as Maier-Luchmann reports.

Special social fund called for

“With our offers and services, we integrate weak groups and thus prevent further division in society. If these offers break off because of the pandemic, it has far-reaching social consequences, ”says Nils Möller, the league’s deputy chairman of the board. After all, nine percent of the organizations are at risk of bankruptcy, according to the results of the study.

The league therefore demands that the cost bearers “contribute to the gaps”. Additional expenses related to the corona pandemic would have to be covered. A “special social fund” is to be set up for this purpose. There must also be help for the future, because the survey shows that a large part of the welfare institutions have so far received no support. In the fields of self-help, escape and migration, rescue services and social emergencies, even the majority of the facilities did not receive any help. This is also due to the fact that it is often complicated to submit the applications, the offers of assistance do not exactly fit the organization or there are exclusion criteria. Maier-Luchmann says, for example, that in the center for young and old, laptops and other devices were bought immediately in spring 2020 in order not to lose contact with families. But she can only submit purchases made after September. “But the crisis has had us under control since March.”

Anyone who submits an application also needs staff to take care of it. The survey also shows that the social services have been in worse shape since the crisis. 84 percent of the facilities reported that their employees were absent due to the pandemic. In around two thirds of the organizations there was also less involvement by volunteers – mostly because they belonged to the risk group, as Maier-Luchmann from Langen reports. Around two thirds of the organizations also stated that the pandemic led to overtime for employees because they had to take on new tasks and those of colleagues who had dropped out.

The league draws a clear conclusion from this interim balance: If the heterogeneous, delicate aid system in Hesse is to continue, it needs money, in the millions. With the special fund, support for digitization and better offers of help, the social organizations should be supported. Because many are in trouble – and in the end that falls back on society’s feet.