F.rank Galfe is perplexed and frustrated. The entrepreneur who runs fashion stores in Alsfeld and Schleswig-Holstein and also runs an event location has launched a tracking app. This is long since finished, but nobody is interested in the development, as he says. At least no one in the State Chancellery in Wiesbaden, which, according to him, stubbornly ignores him. He thought months ago how important it would be to find a quick solution for more normalcy in everyday life.

The idea of ​​the app: It should combine several existing isolated solutions into one overall solution. This means that there is an application that includes both a rapid test strategy and a vaccination record strategy as well as a contact recording strategy. Last summer, an employee brought him together with a developer who completed the app within a few weeks. “The whole thing without tax revenue, completely self-financed,” says Galfe.

The technology for rapid tests provides, among other things, that the tests are provided with certified QR codes. The code is scanned and saved via the app. “This enables us to enable users who have registered a negative result of their rapid test in the app to return to normal,” says Galfe. In this way, visits to the hairdresser, restaurant and theater should be possible again quickly and safely. The data remains the property of the user; the required information is only transmitted anonymously to the health department in an emergency, as he explains. The prerequisite would be that rapid tests would be available across the board, not only in pharmacies, but also in supermarkets or petrol stations.

App ready for use

With the vaccination certificate solution, a QR code would be printed on the back of the analog vaccination certificate. If this is scanned, all relevant data – date of the respective vaccination, name of the vaccinated person, which vaccine – are stored in encrypted form in the app. Like a train ticket, the vaccination pass can be used digitally and in paper form. The system is already being used successfully in the Altötting district, says Galfe.

Last but not least, the app includes digital contact tracking. There are many of them. The principle is regularly very similar: guests store their data in encrypted form in the app, which generates a QR code based on the information and in this way enables fast and secure admission.

The app is therefore ready for widespread use. The entrepreneur just wants to introduce the application to a larger group. But, according to him, Galfe will not be heard in Wiesbaden or Berlin to present his solution. The entrepreneur, however, is supported by other sources. Among other things, the Gießen District President Christoph Ullrich forwarded an inquiry to the State Chancellery. The Vogelsberg district and the mayor of Alsfeld have already intervened and tried to establish contacts. Without a result. He understands that there are probably many new developments that are brought to the ministries. But the fact that he doesn’t even get a reaction is very disappointing.

According to the State Chancellery, the Ministry of Digital is responsible. The ministry is in the lead on a central solution, they say. In April they want to make a decision about possible digital support for the Corona strategy. It remains to be seen whether Frank Galfe’s app will be used.