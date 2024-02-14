Timon Gremmels has been the new Hesse Minister for Science and Art since January. The SPD politician talks about gender in universities, dealing with anti-Semitism and the future of Documenta.

As the new Minister for Science and Art, Timon Gremmels wants to push cultural projects forward more quickly.

Mr. Gremmels, as a member of the SPD Bundestag, you were an expert on natural gas and renewable energies. What qualifies you for the position of Minister of Science and Arts?

The new name “Ministry of Science and Research, Art and Culture” should also reflect the fact that basic and application-oriented research plays a major role for us – especially against the background of the transformation of industrial societies. As a former energy politician, I have relevant prior knowledge. In addition, as a politician it is important not only to quickly familiarize yourself with new topics, but also to take on new tasks.