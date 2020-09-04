The head of the left faction in the Hessian state parliament, Janine Wissler, wants to apply for the office of federal chairman of her party. The 39-year-old announced this on Friday in Wiesbaden. Wissler is already Vice-Federal Chairwoman of the Left.

“I thought for a long time whether I should run for party chairman at the upcoming party congress and I came to the conclusion that I want to do that,” she wrote on Twitter.

The previous dual leadership of the left, Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger, had announced that they would not run again for the party chairmanship.

The two had announced last Friday and Saturday that after more than eight years at the top of the left, they would not run again at the party convention in Erfurt at the end of October.

Dual leadership with two women could come

In the subsequent debate, a dual leadership with two women was discussed: In addition to Wissler, the parliamentary group leader from Thuringia, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, is a candidate. According to dpa information, she will declare her candidacy. Like Kipping, neither belong to the wing of the left fundamentalists nor to the moderate reformers.

The withdrawal of the top duo came as no surprise. According to the statutes, no party office should be held for more than eight years. Kipping (42) and Riexinger (64) took over the party leadership in 2012.

The new top duo will lead the party into the next federal election, in which the left will also be concerned with the question of whether it is ready to form a government with a joint majority of the SPD, the left and the Greens. (dpa)