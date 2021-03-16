ZOnly the corona infection situation in Hesse comes mixed news: The Robert Koch Institute reports fewer positive tests recorded overnight than a week ago and a noticeable decrease in the number of unresolved cases within a day. On the other hand, the central parameter, the infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, after the increase in new infections in the past few days, is clearly higher than seven and 14 days ago. And above all, closer to the 100 mark than the 50 threshold. Frankfurt, for example, is now above the 100 mark.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

The city nevertheless wants to wait for further developments without immediately withdrawing any easing. “Zoos, museums and bookstores remain open for the time being, they also have a good hygiene concept,” said a spokeswoman for the health department of the dpa. “That will probably apply at least for this week, unless there is an instruction from the state government”. Otherwise it is necessary to wait for the further development of the value.

In view of the increasing incidence, the question arises all the more: What happens next in Hesse, especially since the state, according to the recommendation of the federal government, is no longer inoculating the Astra-Zeneca product for the time being. This noticeably delays the vaccination campaign. This also and especially applies to the Wetterau, which had only just involved three dozen general practitioners in the vaccinations. The government declaration by Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) on the further corona policy and the easing can be eagerly awaited. Bouffier speaks about this in the state parliament in the afternoon.

Almost 200,000 infections since March 2020

The RKI reports 361 further corona infections for Hesse after 448 a week ago and 289 two weeks ago. It is always important to consider the possible delay in reporting, because laboratories do not necessarily work on weekends and health authorities therefore report new cases later. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 199,137 corona infections have been detected in Hesse. 10,900 of them are still considered active, 400 fewer than on Monday. The number of deaths associated with the virus rose by 20 to a total of 6,059.

The nationwide incidence – that is the new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days – was 89.1 after 68.7 a week ago and 64.7 two weeks ago. It has also increased compared to Monday, but hardly.

The Hessian corona map of the RKI appears predominantly light red with regions with an incidence between 50 and 100. The deep red spots with a code number above 100 are increasing: Apart from Frankfurt and Offenbach, six of the 21 districts now belong to this group. In Hesse’s largest city, the incidence on Tuesday morning was 100.7. Offenbach is the front runner with 178, the Offenbach district 125 and the neighboring Main-Kinzig district 114. In the Lahn-Dill district, the index is 147, in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district 104 and in the Fulda district 112. For the Groß district – Exactly 100.1 is recorded with a downward trend, which is an exception.