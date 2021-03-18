NAfter the protests from school authorities and teachers, the state of Hesse is refraining from opening schools any further for the time being. Prime Minister Volker Bouffier announced this. In his words, the municipalities should in future have the opportunity to act alone in the event of a special pandemic event. Regardless, Bouffier referred to waiting for the next Corona summit from the Chancellor and country leaders. At first it was said that there should be alternating lessons for grades 7 to 10 before Easter. That is now off the table.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

But there is progress again with vaccination: From Saturday on it can continue. In the meantime, the moratorium on Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine had led to delays. Bouffier: “If I get my turn and some Astrazeneca tells me, you’ll get it now. I would take that immediately. ”The European Medicines Agency has declared this vaccine safe, the vaccinations could go on.

“Trade is not a source of infection”

In addition, the Corona cabinet is not touching the easing for retailers. “Click and meet” remains possible. “That is a good signal and a wise consideration. Because the traceability is given and the risk of infection is low, ”writes the Hessian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in an initial reaction. And: “The trade in particular is not a source of infection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this has been shown by the food trade, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of people in Hesse every day. “

However, intensive care doctors have been calling for days to move away from easing in view of the increase in confirmed corona cases. The incidence as the central corona parameter in the Federal Republic is rising to the heights that were last recorded in January before the vaccination campaign began. The incidence is the number of new cases among 100,000 inhabitants that have arrived within a week.

AfD: End lockdown immediately

In view of this, the teachers’ union GEW rejects any further opening of the schools and supports school authorities with the same opinion. In contrast, the AfD called for the “immediate end of the lockdown” in the Hessian state parliament. The guideline of the federal and state governments, on the other hand, is: If the incidence increases to more than 100, easing could be reversed.

Politicians want to prevent clinics from being overloaded by corona sufferers. Most recently, the number of Covid patients in Hessian clinics has increased only slightly after a week-long decline. And the Hesse trade association warns that withdrawing the easing would rob dealers of their prospects. According to the RKI, the risk of infection when shopping is low.

Three eastern states before Hesse

The central Corona parameter climbs much more dynamically. Overnight the incidence jumped to 100. The Robert Koch Institute only shows higher values ​​for front runners Thuringia as well as for Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony. In the federal government, the average is 90. Schleswig-Holstein does best with 56, Rhineland-Palatinate has 66 according to the RKI. Seven of the 21 districts as well as Frankfurt and Offenbach appeared in red on the RKI map with an incidence of more than 100 ; Daily updated data are not yet available at the RKI because the database is being updated.

According to its own information, the RKI recorded 1554 new positive corona tests overnight. A week ago it was 1084, on Thursday two weeks ago it was 923. The incidence at the time was 68. On Wednesday it was a good 93. So things are increasing by leaps and bounds. The RKI has registered 201.86 infections since the pandemic began a good year ago. Most recently, around 10,500 cases were considered unresolved, with an upward trend following the increase in new infections.