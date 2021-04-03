ZThere is unpleasant news about corona infection in Hesse. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports a few new cases more than seven days ago, but almost 240 more than two weeks ago. The number of cases that became known to the federal government overnight is more than nine percent higher than the Hessian proportion of the total population would suggest. The same applies to the other fatalities in connection with the pandemic. The incidence, i.e. new infections among 100,000 residents within a week, is above the average in Germany and continues to rise, albeit only slightly. In addition, there are hundreds more infections that have not been overcome than on Good Friday. And when it comes to the first vaccination rate, Hessen lags behind the federal average, unlike the second vaccination rate

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

In view of the increased number of cases, high incidences and rampant coronavirus mutations, after the city of Offenbach, the Limburg-Weilburg district, the Lahn-Dill district and the Hersfeld-Rotenburg district, the Main-Kinzig district with Hanau has now also announced stricter rules. This includes a night curfew from April 6th. “Increasingly, the places of infection can no longer be determined together with the infected, which is also confirmed by the increasingly diffuse infection process, especially in the younger age groups”, lets the district administration know in its special Easter message.

Regardless of this, the incidence is now below 100 in five regions in Hesse, which has already been less in the past few days. Such circles and cities shine bright red on the Hessian corona map of the RKI. Regions with a code number beyond 100, on the other hand, appear cherry red, from 250 onwards dark red. The latter currently only applies to Offenbach with an incidence of almost 300.

1685 new cases

The RKI reports 1685 new infections after 1673 a week ago and almost 2000 the day before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the infections reported by the health authorities add up to 223,165. However, the RKI points out: “When interpreting the number of cases around the Easter holidays, it should be noted that, on the one hand, fewer people usually go to a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. On the other hand, it may be that not all health authorities and responsible state authorities transmit to the RKI every day. “

Regardless of this, the RKI estimates that there are 600 more unresolved infections than on Good Friday, a total of 19,900. This number is not officially recorded. Rather, anyone who has not received medical treatment 14 days after a positive test is considered to have recovered.

14 more deaths in connection with Covid-19 are recorded after 22 a week ago and 23 before 14 days. The 22 dead correspond to more than a tenth of the total further deaths to be mourned in the federal government. Hesse only makes up eight percent of the total population. Since the pandemic began, 6,365 people have died of or with Covid-19 in this state.

Offenbach is a hotspot in Hesse with an incidence of over 294. This is followed by the districts of Hersfeld-Rotenburg (240), Limburg-Weilburg (216), Fulda (206) and Lahn-Dill (203). The Schwalm-Eder district is best at 75, as reported by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

A good eleven percent vaccinated in Hessen

Almost 1,080,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Hesse. These include a good 732,000 first vaccinations, 215,000 are accounted for by the Astra-Zeneca product, the majority by the vaccine from Biontech. In terms of the first vaccination rate, Hessen has a value of 11.6. This relates to the country’s population as a percentage. In all of Germany, 12.1 percent of people received the first preventive injection against the coronavirus. The best are Bremen with a rate of 14.2 and Schleswig-Holstein with 14.0. Rhineland-Palatinate has 12.7 and Thuringia 13.7.

When it comes to second vaccinations, Hessen is three tenths above the national level with a rate of 5.5. The vaccine from Astra-Zeneca has so far played almost no role in the second vaccinations. This is also and especially due to the twelve weeks between the first and second injection.