Wiesbaden. The Hessian Prime Minister and CDU top candidate Boris Rhein wants to hold talks with the Greens, SPD and FDP after his victory in the state elections and start with the previous coalition partner. The explorations will now begin and “of course we will speak to the Greens first,” “because we have actually had very good experiences, we work together very trustingly, very pragmatically, very amicably,” Rhein told the broadcaster hr-Info on Monday morning . The current coalition partner is “our first point of contact”. But it is also right to keep looking “who else we communicate with”.

Rhein had already announced on election evening on Sunday that he wanted to talk to the Greens, the Social Democrats and the Liberals about possible government cooperation. According to the preliminary results, the CDU won 34.6 percent of the votes (+7.6 points). The AfD was the second strongest force with 18.4 percent (+5.3). The SPD got 15.1 percent (-4.7), the Greens 14.8 percent (-5.0). The FDP barely made it into the state parliament with 5.0 percent (-2.5).