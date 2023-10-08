SPD top candidate Nancy Faeser is disappointed with the election results in Hesse
First municipal result: 32 percent for the AfD +++ AfD hopes for second place in the state parliament +++ FDP is worried about moving in +++ Many postal voters expected +++ All reports and first results for the Hesse state election in 2023 in the live ticker
MMore than four million people were called to vote in the state elections in Hesse.
The FAZ editors Christian Riethmüller, Ralf Euler, Carsten Knop, Falk Heunemann, Daniel Meuren, Alexander Jürgs, Laura Roban, Manon Priebe, Doreen Dormehl, Inga Janović, Mechthild Harting, Manon Priebe and Bernhard Biener report live.
Boris Rhein wants to form a centrist coalition
AfD hopes for second place behind the CDU
The first forecasts are here
Falk Heunemann
The SPD has to fear losing almost all of its constituencies. In its previous strongholds in northern Hesse it is currently well behind and in some cases only in third place behind the CDU and AfD, for example in Schwalm-Eder II. In Kassel-Land it is just behind the CDU. On average, their losses in northern Hesse are eight to ten percentage points. In 2018 she won a total of 10 direct mandates in Hesse, the majority of them in northern Hesse.
Falk Heunemann
In Darmstadt, the small, Europe-friendly party Volt is heading for a respectable success: It comes up in the university town more than five percent, after more than half of the electoral districts there have been counted. Nationwide, however, it is well below one percent.
Daniel Meuren
Wiesbaden. An election victory makes every interview marathon bearable. Boris Rhein has no problem accepting the 250th congratulation.
Falk Heunemann
Frankfurt. The Hessian IG Metall district manager Köhlinger calls the double-digit result for the AfD shocking. “It is a party that is on the right-wing fringe, fuels resentment and tramples on the interests of employees. Anyone who votes for such a party should urgently reconsider their political stance.” He called on the future state government to finally actively address the socio-political and economic challenges. “Above all, I would like to see significantly more industrial policy commitment. Ducking away was and is not a political concept.”
Inga Janovic
Frankfurt. Under the motto “We are the firewall – together against the right” is located in Frankfurt-Sachsenhausen A demonstration is currently in motion. According to the police, the participants want to move from the Südbahnhof through Schweizer Straße, across the Main to Willy-Brandt-Platz and from there to Paulsplatz. The “Hesse against the Right” alliance called for the protest because they wanted to spoil the right-wing election party, the announcement said.
Daniel Meuren
Wiesbaden. Shortly before the round of top candidates, election winner Boris Rhein briefly took the opportunity to console his opponent from the SPD. For Nancy Faeser The election result is a painful defeat that could also weigh on her in office as Federal Minister of the Interior.
Daniel Meuren
Wiesbaden. The round of top candidates is about to begin at Hessischer Rundfunk. Shortly beforehand, Boris Rhein, Nancy Faeser and Tarek Al-Wazir analyze the current projection together.
Manon Priebe
Unfortunately, the SPD did not get through to its issues at all, said Faeser. Of course, she has a special role as the top candidate. ““Unfortunately, I couldn’t help you with this these days,” she told party members.
Falk Heunemann
Frankfurt. The first votes for the direct candidate have also been counted in the first electoral districts, especially in area circles. The CDU has clearly dominated there so far – even in districts where the SPD had recently won direct mandates. The Greens can still hope to defend their constituencies in the big cities.
Bernhard Biener
Frankfurt. It’s not just the FDP that has to be patient. Also for them European Party Voltwhich at least has a department head in Frankfurt, Eileen O’Sullivan, it will be a long evening. “We have to wait until the other numbers are broken down,” says parliamentary group leader Martin Huber.
Daniel Meuren
Wiesbaden. They are still talking next to each other, but next week they will talk to each other again. Boris Rhein and Tarek Al-Wazir have led the Hessian state government together for the past year and a half. However, the future of the black-green coalition is not certain after the election results. The CDU would also have the opportunity to form a stable majority with the SPD.
Falk Heunemann
Cornberg. They were the first to do a complete count Cornberg community at Bebra their voices in northern Hesse. There the AfD achieved 32 percent of around 700 voters out of 1000 eligible voters. It is the strongest force there. At the same time, the SPD lost almost 10 percent there.
Falk Heunemann
The first results are arriving from the Rhine-Main area. Then draw yourself strong vote gains for the AfD, especially in rural regions. In the Odenwald district, after a third of the electoral districts were counted, the party got 25 percent. In Birstein in the Main-Kinzig district, it is just behind the CDU with more than 30 percent. There are hardly any results available from the big cities so far.
Bernhard Biener
Frankfurt. The party and parliamentary group leader of the Frankfurt CDU, Nils Kößler, sees the election result as more than just a confirmation for Prime Minister Boris Rhein and state politics. “It’s a deafening signal to Berlin.”
Ursula Busch, SPD parliamentary group leader in Frankfurter Römer, says: “All democratic parties cannot be enthusiastic about the AfD’s performance.” And further: “Of course we had hoped for more. Now we have to see what was wrong.” When asked whether the traffic lights in Berlin were to blame is the SPD’s poor performance, Busch replies: “You shouldn’t make it that easy for yourself.” The SPD also failed to convey to voters that they could trust the federal government to solve the problems at hand.
