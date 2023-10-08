The Hessian SPD top candidate Nancy Faeser was seriously disappointed by her party’s losses in the state elections. “We had a lot of headwind, we saw it in the polls. That’s why it’s not that surprising, but still very disappointing”said Faeser, who is also Federal Minister of the Interior, on Sunday evening, referring to her party’s weak result.

Unfortunately, the SPD did not get through to its issues at all, said Faeser. Of course, she has a special role as the top candidate. ““Unfortunately, I couldn’t help you with this these days,” she told party members.