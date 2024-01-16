It was never a secret that he was also considered for other positions. After a year and a half in the Ministry of Justice, CDU politician Roman Poseck is now becoming Minister of the Interior in Hesse.

DIt was already clear to many people that Roman Poseck's ambitions extend beyond the Hessian Ministry of Justice when he took up the office of minister there a good year and a half ago. He had previously pursued a legal career that also took on political overtones early on.

Even before Poseck attracted attention as president of the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court and the Hessian State Court, he had risen to the position of ministerial director in the ministry. But he had also convinced so many people in his legal positions that he was often talked about as Minister of Justice in the interim form – only the question of whether his path to Karlsruhe would lead to the Federal Constitutional Court or whether his position as Minister of Justice should open up further political offices seemed unclear.