Ldear reader, you can no longer take Kai Wegner: After more than 22 years, he has made the Berlin CDU the strongest party in the capital again. What helped him was dissatisfaction with the red-green-red Senate led by Franziska Giffey and above all the Greens, who fueled those fears with radical demands on transport policy, which Wegner needed to mobilize his voters in the outskirts of Berlin. Wegner is strictly against left-wing expropriation dreams and green road closures. He says sentences like: “The car belongs to Berlin.” Markus Wehner, one of our political correspondents in Berlin, introduces him. He has discarded the very right image that the trained insurance salesman cultivated at the beginning of his more than 30-year career in the CDU. But Wegner will certainly not become a Richard von Weizsäcker – who led the city in the early 1980s.

Many of you have been interested in reading a surprising success story over the past few days: South Hessian young entrepreneurs, all in their early twenties, take over a traditional salmon smokehouse – and, as soon as we started, we had an unexpected success. The five young men took over Heinrich Pahle’s Riedstadt salmon smokehouse and thus saved the life’s work of the now 77-year-old owner.

Pahle was looking for a successor for his traditional business in Lörzweiler on the other side of the Rhine, where he had been producing top-quality Alaskan red salmon, also known as sockeye, for more than 40 years. At first he himself could not believe that five young men would continue his legacy. But the shop works.

With F+ to unity Test our digital subscription F+ now for 3 months for only €1 per week and win tickets for a home game of Eintracht Frankfurt. F+ READ AND WIN







The third story I would like to recommend to you today contains all the elements for the screenplay of a crazy crime film: an authoritarian ruler in faraway Uzbekistan who has a first-class palace built but does not pay the bills of the German craftsmen; the rich despot’s daughter who lives in the lap of luxury but ends up behind bars; a Brazilian soccer star who is being cheated out of millions; a company bankruptcy in Switzerland causing the greatest damage since the collapse of Swissair; and right in the middle of the auditor EY, who is now threatened with a huge lawsuit for damages. Johannes Ritter, our correspondent for politics and business in Switzerland, wrote them down for you.

Thank you for your interest in our digital offers. If you have an F+ subscription and a question about it, please write to me: [email protected]

Best regards







Yours, Carsten Knop

editor

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung