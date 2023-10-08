FromNail Akkoyun close

The Hesse election is coming up. While the CDU is ahead in the polls, the SPD, Greens and AfD are fighting for the following places. The news ticker for choice.

At that time, the CDU decided to form a coalition with the Greens – and against the SPD

: At that time, the CDU decided to form a coalition with the Greens – and against the SPD At the Hesse election the population votes on a new state parliament. As a rule, the first projection follows about half an hour after the polling stations close, i.e. around 6:30 p.m. The provisional results of the state elections are usually announced late in the evening.

Wiesbaden – This Sunday (October 8th, 2023) a new state parliament will be elected in Hesse. Around 4.3 million eligible voters can tick the Hesse election. More than 107,000 first-time voters are called to vote.

Shortly before going to the ballot box, the parties are making one last final push in the election campaign. The candidates’ competition for the voters’ favor has so far been mostly fair and without any personal injuries. However, the tone between Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), his deputy and challenger Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) and the SPD’s top candidate, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, recently became sharper at the “Triell” discussion rounds.

The top candidates of their parties for the Hesse election, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Prime Minister Boris Rhein (SPD), discuss after their TV discussion on October 2nd. © Arne Dedert/dpa

Boris Rhein and his CDU are clearly ahead in polls for the Hesse election

An election campaign video from the SPD recently caused irritation, which presented cooperation between the CDU and AfD as possible. The Social Democrats deleted the clip after complaints from the CDU and apologized. The election campaign only gained momentum after the end of the summer holidays at the beginning of September and was partly dominated by federal political issues, such as migration policy.

In the polls for the Hesse election, Boris Rhein and his CDU are clearly ahead. The SPD, Greens and AfD are therefore in a neck-and-neck race for the following places. The FDP and the Left have to worry about their return to the state parliament. On the other hand, the Free Voters could possibly succeed in moving into the state parliament for the first time. According to their top candidate Engin Eroglu, they can imagine a coalition with the CDU. However, election surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

In the state elections in Hesse in 2018, the CDU, SPD and Greens made up the top 3

In the last state election in Hesse, in 2018, both the CDU and SPD suffered double-digit losses. At that time, the CDU could have governed with the SPD instead of the Greens, but in the end, after negotiations, the decision was made to form a new black-green coalition alliance. The AfD, FDP and the Left also entered the state parliament. The voter turnout was 67.3 percent. (nak/dpa)

