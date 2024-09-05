Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, confirmed that focusing on providing the needs of the elderly in terms of goods, services and healthcare, improving their quality of life and creating new job opportunities for them, has yielded promising opportunities for the economy, due to the need for economic activities that create an environment that supports them.

During a session titled “How can aging become the essence of the silver economy?” held as part of the activities of the first day of the International Government Communication Forum that kicked off yesterday, she said that governments seek to encourage the elderly to remain productive and fruitful, and educate them about the products and services available to them and how to benefit from technology, explaining that “the silver economy is all the goods, products and stages that serve the elderly.”

She added that the average life expectancy around the world has increased by 30 years over the past century, as it was more than 70 years, and in some developed countries it exceeds 80 years, while previously it was 50 years or less, which prompted governments to review themselves in terms of policies, plans and legislation. She said, “This was on the national agenda of the UAE, so the National Strategy for Senior Citizens was launched, and a year later the adoption of the first law at the state level was announced, which is the Law of the Rights and Duties of Senior Citizens, and providing the best services to them. We also launched the Dhakr Club for Senior Citizens at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.”

Buhumaid called for strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors, in terms of enacting legislation and providing financial support.

In a session titled “The New Generation and Content Creation,” media figure Moataz El Demerdash said that the media sector is witnessing a rapid transformation, especially in the digital space, which requires government and private entities to innovate more professional and effective tools to enhance communication with the public, as content creation has become one of the effective and important tools for achieving ambitions and developing businesses.

He added that the old generation must provide experience and assistance to the new generation so that they can complete the path, so that a kind of handover occurs, pointing out that modern technology has contributed to shaping the “trend” amid some people’s desire to create content that everyone follows, with the aim of fame and financial gain.