Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

His Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and Vice Chairman of the Digital Quality of Life Council, revealed that the National Policy for the Quality of Digital Life is a supportive framework within the possibilities of reaching community leadership in education and remote work in particular, and an investment in the vision of the motivating leadership towards achieving the best quality of life for all residents of the UAE Of citizens, residents and visitors.

This came yesterday, during the media briefing organized by the ministry to announce the details of the national policy for the quality of digital life, which was adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the cabinet session last week.

Her Excellency indicated that the national policy for the quality of digital life comes in line with the directions of the National Strategy for the Quality of Life 2031 in building safe, meaningful and positive digital societies, and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, by working to achieve its development goals towards the future, especially in the areas of preparing society with the skills, knowledge and behaviors that Responding to the accelerating changes, Her Excellency indicated that the Emirati society is one of the advanced societies in the indicators of digital life, due to the spread of the culture of using “the Internet”, and the availability and popularity of social media use on a large scale.

She said that the UAE tops the first places in the world in a set of indicators related to “internet” and social communication, as the UAE tops the countries of the world in the prevalence of social communication among the total population by 99%, and tops the world in the index of the percentage of subscriptions to mobile phone services. In the UAE, 187% of the total population in 2019.

Some studies have shown that 76% of the population in the UAE consider digital life to be more opportunities than risks, 67% of them watch a video on social media every day, and 72% prefer to conduct their transactions digitally if possible. In addition to 87% of parents acknowledge the danger of letting children browse the “Internet” without supervision, 66% of them do not specify the powers to browse the “Internet” in their children’s devices, and 34% of parents leave their children to browse the digital world without supervision.

Quality of life questionnaire

His Excellency the Minister revealed some of the results revealed by the National Quality of Life Questionnaire 2020, which was completed by the Ministry through the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, which is that 56% of children use digital devices to watch videos, and 50% of them use these devices to play electronic games. The questionnaire also proved that parents use various methods to manage their children’s use of electronic devices, as 45% of parents talk with their children about the negative effects of excessive use of digital devices, and 33% of them check the content of the devices such as the websites visited and the applications that have been downloaded. And letters exchanged.