Hessa bint Issa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a leader in all situations, a guardian of values, and a school for all the sons of the nation.

Hessa said in an article: We have learned from His Highness and the approach of his leadership .. how to give and not wait, how to do and not talk, how to accomplish and summarize, how to serve the country without hesitation, and how to do good and not wait for others to respond.

The following is the text of Her Excellency’s article:

May God protect us and take care of us with the love, care and generosity of a leadership that instinctively inherited the UAE Pact of Charity. We were and will remain fortunate in our leadership, dear by our loyalty and belonging, adhering to our approach, distinguished by our sincerity, eager to return the favor in all our circumstances. Because we are “Zayed’s children,” God has honored us with Zayed’s goodness, indescribable happiness, security and safety, tolerance and respect, and sincerity in love of the homeland to the point of crying longing for it even before we leave it on our travels and travels. We, the people of the Emirates, have been honored by God after Zayed and Khalifa, may God have mercy on them, by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Close to us wherever we are.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the patron of values, is alone a school for all the sons of the nation, from him we learn how to open the doors of the councils, how to improve the reception of visitors, how to visit senior citizens, how to respect and raise the status of people of determination, and how to help the needy, and extend confidence others, and how we can be of help to those who are waiting for support from us.

Since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told us, “Don’t cripple them,” we are fully confident that we will be fine. We were certain, because we used to see His Highness’s act before we heard His voice. Just like a cloud whose bounty pervades the country and people, you see its lightning before you hear the sound of its thunder, so it rains and rain comes down with good and abundant.

His Highness is a school of values, because our elders and our young ones know and preserve His Highness’s council in the smallest details, for what we have known, seen and witnessed with our own eyes of uninterrupted receptions, visits and meetings, for all the sons of the country in particular, and from all segments of society, we find His Highness in Ramadan and in holidays and occasions and in the rest During the year, he gives most of his time to see his children, to talk to them, to listen to them, to meet their needs, to support them, to encourage them, to motivate them.. His eyes always say to them: “Rest assured..do not paralyze them..there is the law.. I saw you white..be optimistic.. The next is better and more beautiful.

His Highness is a teacher of values, because he is the initiator of visits to citizens in their homes and throughout the country, and is always keen to meet with senior citizens. His Highness was and will remain very keen to communicate with citizens, and touch their needs, in a sincere paternal relationship, which confirms the depth of the ties that unite leadership with the people.

He was named a teacher of values, because his hand always joins hands with the hands of his children of determination. And his achievements for them to see the blind, and hear the deaf echo. His words, recommendations, and directives are explicit and clear, reflecting interest in them, and stimulating the provision of integrated care to them according to the highest international standards, to enable them and to become productive and contributors to the service of their country. His Highness considers people of determination as an original and essential part of the components of our society, and their support and care is a responsibility and trust.

His Highness is a school of values, because he pioneered the idea and initiative of the “national service”, which had a great impact in providing the nation’s youth with ideal values ​​that promote the building of generations in the masculinity school, and graduate youth armed with confidence, certainty, sincerity and defending the nation’s fever.

His Highness is a school of values, because he is the brainchild of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which provides influential educational experiences for the next generation of leaders, and allows them to benefit from the knowledge and experiences of pioneering thinkers, to enhance skills and keep pace with developments, with the aim of forming a link between youth and inspiring leaders in the country The Emirates, in order to chart the contours of a better future for our country.

His Highness is a school of values, because he gives to make his people happy, and for that he never hesitates.. About a month ago, he ordered the disbursement of 340 million dirhams, honored by him on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, to beneficiaries of social assistance in the Ministry of Community Development and at the level of local governments in the emirates of the state. And before the end of the holy month, I follow the honorable gift, for all the children of families benefiting from social assistance at the state level.. That is the tip of the iceberg, of course.

His Highness is a school of values, because he taught us from his simplicity, wisdom and leadership approach, how to give and not wait, how to do and not talk, how to accomplish and summarize, how to serve the country and not hesitate, and how to do good and not wait for others to respond.

They called him a school of values, because he left no one to choose but to love him. In everything, he resembles Zayed, and our love for him is self-evident, innate and spontaneous.. because we love Zayed. He is a school of values, generous in goodness and giving, responsible with confidence and certainty, a person with tolerance and humility, sincere in taking responsibility, and a leader in all situations.



