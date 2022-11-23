Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, attended a government session on empowering people with limited incomes, as part of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2022, in the presence of Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Buhumaid stressed that enhancing the quality of life of low-income people and empowering them economically and socially is a national priority.

She said, “We seek to advance social development, enable the quality of life of people with limited incomes, and provide them with opportunities,” stressing the need to activate electronic linkage between agencies to ensure the continuity of providing services and benefits in a timely and accurate manner. She added, “Empowering families of aid beneficiaries is an essential axis to enhance their quality of life.”

In addition to Buhumaid, representatives of the concerned authorities participated in the meeting, namely: the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the General Pension and Social Security Authority, and the local economic and social development departments.

Participants reviewed the benefits, services and social assistance programs provided at the state level, which aim to raise the quality of life of beneficiaries.

Participants pointed out that supporting low-income people is at the forefront of development priorities, praising the vision of the wise leadership in making the UAE one of the best countries in empowering society in all its categories, and supporting and providing the best quality of life for citizens in the country.

The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest national meeting of its kind, and the inclusive national platform, to unify government work as an integrated system at the federal and local levels. For the next 10 years, plans and strategies that form the cornerstone of the UAE Centennial 2071, with the participation of more than 500 national personalities from federal and local government agencies.