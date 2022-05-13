Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said that the UAE bid farewell to the departure of the late, God Almighty, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, a father, a leader and a person who has been keen and initiating everything that achieves good and giving, and embodies honesty and loyalty, for the sake of his children. His people, may God have mercy on him, were the best successor to the best predecessor, and a fortress and security for the people of the UAE, and he completed with sincerity, sincerity and determination the march of unity and union led by his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Buhumaid added that the blessed and auspicious path of the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, strengthened the pioneering foundations of the UAE, and made exceptional achievements in various sectors, until our country became in high ranks of success, excellence, and example in giving and building globally.

Her Excellency affirmed that Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, proved to everyone that man makes the difference by giving, and showing love for good, and sincerity in intention for the sake of God, for the sake of the country, and for the people and people, and that is the approach that he followed, may God have mercy on him, throughout a period of time. leadership of the UAE.

Buhumaid offered her sincere condolences to the leadership, people and society of the UAE, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to make his place the highest paradise of heaven, a reward and a gift from God Almighty.



