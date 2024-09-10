Murder of Ana Cristina Correia, the words of her husband’s lawyer on how she is and what her concerns are now

The hearing to validate the arrest for the crime of was held yesterday. Ana Cristina Correiacommitted by her husband Ezio Di Levrano. On this occasion, the man chose to avail himself of the right to remain silent and not respond.

The woman who was only 38 years old lost her life during the night between Friday 6th and Saturday 7th Septemberin his home which is located in the province of Pesaro. After 14 long years of abuse by the man, she chose to separate.

The same husband had gone to the police station on Monday to accuse his wife ofabandonment of the marital home. However, the officers immediately understood that the situation was not very simple, but the truth emerged only from the stories of the 38-year-old. The latter told the police what happened right away for years.

Ana Cristina had chosen not to report it, but given what she had said, the investigation was launched anyway. code red. For this reason the agents have arranged his removal from home. Nobody knows exactly what happened, but on the night of the crime the woman had returned home and a new relationship was born between the two fightwhich then led to the crime.

Murder of Ana Cristina Correia, the words of her husband’s lawyer

The man at first is ran away, while the children were trying to save their mother, but the officers managed to save him quickly. In the end they arrested him and yesterday, Monday 9th September, he appeared before the investigating judge for thehearing to validate the arrest.

Defended by his lawyer Gaia Verganiarrived at the courthouse around 11am, but chose to avail himself of the right to remain silent. The lawyer said what he is feeling: “My client is very upset, very saddened for his children. His children are his main concern at this time!”

The same lawyer explained that the man is marked by events happened in the last few days. In the meantime, the children have been entrusted to social services and there could be some problems for him aggravating factors in the sentence, since he committed the crime right in front of them.