The ordeal for the American actress does not end Shannen Doherty. The celebrity, in fact, accused her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, of purposely delaying the finalization of their divorce to avoid paying spousal support. The reason according to the actress? Her illness, or rather, the expectation of her death by her ex-partner. A truly squalid, if not horrible, situation.

According to documents and rumors in the possession of ‘People’, the actress of Beverly Hills 90210 claims that the photographer, his ex-husbandis trying to buy time, waiting for his health conditions to worsen.

The actress, in fact, is fighting against a cancer to the fourth stage. The blog reports that in her divorce documents, Doherty claims that Kurt Iswarienko is delaying handing over financial information she requested, which concerns his “archive of photographic work.” The actress finds it truly absurd that Kurt would prolong divorce proceedings, only to remain in the hope that she will die before he is forced to pay child support.

“He continues to live his life without fulfilling his responsibilities towards a dying wife,” Doherty says, reading the documents. The actress also accused her ex-husband of leading one luxurious lifestyle while she has no access to mutual funds, the plane and their vacation home in Texas. “Kurt used the plane, he spent thousands of dollars on medical centers, jewelry stores, while claiming he didn’t have enough funds to support me,” she said.

The ex-husband’s lawyer has strongly disputed these claims, claiming that he had offered a settlement in October 2023. Doherty, however, allegedly refused. “Kurt isn’t waiting for Shannen to die. He wants the best for her and he wants them both to be able to put this matter behind them,” the lawyer added. Meanwhile, again from the documents, it emerges that the actress requested around 15 thousand dollars a month spousal maintenance. Due to his illness, he cannot work and risks losing his health insurance.