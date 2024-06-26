On Temptation Island there is also a beautiful boy who turns out to be the son of a well-known lady of Men and Women

Now there’s very little left until the first episode of Temptation Island, as this will be broadcast tomorrow evening at 9.20pm on Canale 5. Among the tempters of the program there is also a beautiful boy who turns out to be the son of a very famous lady of Men and women.

Filippo Bisciglia

Here’s what we know about Anna Tedesco’s son.

Temptation Island: the reality show of feelings begins in a few hours

Everything is ready for what will be a more than explosive edition of the reality of feelings. We are talking about Temptation Island, Mediaset program that has kept us company for many years. The program in question aims to verify the nature of the feeling that binds the members of a couple.

Anna Tedesco

As a rule, they must not be married or even have children in common. Upon their arrival in Sardinia men and women will be divided into two villages where they will not have the opportunity to see each other again until after about a month.

They will therefore have the opportunity to learn about tempters and temptresses who will try to create doubt in the couple. In some cases, couples broke up precisely because of the presence of other people and unexpected stories were born that still last today.

Anna Tedesco’s son is also in the cast of the program: what do we know about him

Among the main figures of the program it is necessary to mention the tempters, that is, those who insinuate themselves into the couple to try to make the two parties give up. Usually this part is played by beautiful girls and boys, who certainly do not go unnoticed for their appearance.

Maicol and Anna Tedesco

Among them would also appear the son of a beautiful woman who we were able to meet in another well-known Mediaset programme, Men and women. We are talking about the beautiful Anna Tedesco. His son answers to the name of Maicolis 28 years old and spends his life in Gubbio.

Handsome, blond and tanned, he works as a metalworker and was listed among the program’s tempters. He also has a great passion for cats, travel and photography. We just have to wait to find out who will approach this fantastic boy.