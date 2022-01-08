Here’s how it is and what it does today

He is the son of one of the most amazing Formula One drivers ever, who made us daydream aboard his Ferrari. Until that tragic skiing accident that reduced him to death, bedridden, constantly looked after by his family. How is Mick Schumacher today, the son of Michael Schumacher?

Mick Schumacher he is the son of seven times world champion Michael Schumacher. And he followed in the footsteps of his famous dad. In 2021 he raced in formula one with Haas, an American team that makes little Schumi’s dream come true.

The dream is reality and I have always believed in it. Racing for the Haas team in Formula 1 next year is incredible, I couldn’t be happier.

A dream come true for the 21-year-old German Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher is a German racing driver born in Vufflens-le-Chateau on March 22, 1999. Son of Michael Schumacher and Corinna Betsch, as well as grandson of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, he started karting in 2008.

He starts running under the pseudonym of “Mick Betsch“, The mother’s maiden name. And already at the time it showed stuff to sell. In 2015 he made his debut with his surname in Formula 4, also participating in the Italian championship and not only in the German one in 2016. He will come second in both.

In 2017 he races in the Formula 3 European Championship with Prema Powerteam and does the same in the following year. He gets his first single-seater title. The following season he arrives in Formula 2, confirmed with Prema in 2020: on December 6 he is champion!

How Mick Schumacher is today: he is the same as his father

His entry into the Ferrari Driver Academy is announced on 19 January 2019. In 2020 the announcement of the landing in the highest category, while in 2021 he debuts with the Haas.

For the 2022 season he will still be a Haas driver, but he will also be Ferrari’s third driver with Antonio Giovinazzi. In 2013 he was with his father when the man fell on skis in France, remaining in a coma for several months: yesterday as today he is his idol and his model!