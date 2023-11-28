“He’s Talented, But I Would Never Take Him”: Story of a Man Called Lobster

“What’s the weather like up there?”. Ok, if you’re two meters tall or more, but even less, the question becomes irritating in the long run. Usually you get away with a smile or a shrug of the shoulders. Not him. He wasn’t the type to turn the other cheek. Partly it was to avoid going out of character, partly because if you made him turn them – well – let’s say he wouldn’t tell you. The answer? Ah, yes: “It’s raining”, after having spat on the victim’s head.