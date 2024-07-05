Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

A shower and other amenities. After moving to normal prison, Josef Fritzl is “very happy” with his new cell, says his lawyer.

Krems an der Donau – Josef Fritzl was “overjoyed” after the verdict at the Krems Regional Court. The man who locked his daughter in a cellar for 24 years and fathered several children with her is allowed to move from a correctional facility to a normal prison. The now 89-year-old is no longer a danger, weakened by his advancing dementia.

“Very satisfied”: Josef Fritzl moves to normal prison in Stein Prison

In Freedom, which his lawyer is still fighting forHowever, Fritzl, known as the “Monster of Amstetten”, will probably not be released. The Austrian authorities do not seem to want to go that far – among other things “in view of the unprecedented criminal energy involved in the convicted crimes”, as was stated in the verdict on the transfer to normal prison.

In the Stein prison, Josef Fritzl was given a cell with a shower. © Volker Preußer/Imago/epa apa Fohringer/picture alliance/dpa

The demented incest offender is nevertheless happy about his new home in the Stein correctional facility. He is “very satisfied”, says lawyer Astrid Wagner to oe24The temporary cell that Fritzl moved into after the decision in May did not suit him at all.

Fritzl moves into a “luxury cell” with a shower – and now grows vegetables in prison

But recently he was moved to a “luxury cell” with a shower, which, according to Wagner, Fritzl had wanted. And now? “Since then, he’s been doing much better. He’s really come alive. He’s finally arrived,” said the lawyer. Fritzl also enjoys other amenities that long-term prisoners enjoy.

According to Wagner, Fritzl, who lives under a new name, gets on well with his fellow inmates, mostly the younger ones, and grows tomatoes and peppers. This is certainly a surprise for an Austrian prisoner. “Fritzl will have no chance if he ends up in open prison,” the man had said at heute.at explains: “His teeth were already knocked out in stone.” The normal prison sentence currently sounds almost like a contemplative end to life for the former sex offender. (moe)