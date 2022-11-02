The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), stated that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is reacting “in your own way” defeat in the re-election contest. After almost 48 hours of silence, Bolsonaro thanked voters for the 58 million votes he received, defended peaceful demonstrations, but did not greet his opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Each person reacts to events in their own way. He’s reacting in his own way. He looked for the best way to say everything he wanted to say without incurring offenses, illegalities ”said Mourão in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022).

The senator elected by Rio Grande do Sul criticized Lula’s participation in the electoral process, but said that it is necessary to accept the results of the polls. The PT won the dispute for the Planalto Palace with 60,345,999 votes – 50.9% of the valid ones – against Bolsonaro’s 58,206,354 – 49.1% of the valid ones.

“We have agreed to participate in a game where the other player [Lula] shouldn’t be playing. But if we agreed, there is nothing more to complain about. From then on, there’s no use crying anymore, we lost the game”declared Mourão.

According to him, the popular demonstrations against Lula’s victory should have been held when the PT candidate became eligible, not after the election results. The vice president declared that the president’s voters are “dissatisfied”, but that it is necessary “drop the ball”.

Mourão also spoke about his conversation with the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The senator-elect declared that, as he was not a candidate for the Executive, he did not have to admit defeat and that his dialogue with Alckmin was polite.

“I wasn’t a candidate, so I don’t have to acknowledge anything. Bolsonaro and Braga Netto were candidates. Institutionally, I am vice president, and today there is another citizen who is the elected vice president of the Republic. It is polite for me to address him and say that we are in a position to receive him, that the house he is going to live in is in a condition to be inspected. He’s a polite guy, so am I.“, said.