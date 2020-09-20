When Horst Seehofer was asked about refugee policy and the burned down Greek Moria camp in the Bundestag, the Federal Minister of the Interior put his finger in the wound. “I have zero point zero support from governments where Greens are involved,” says the CSU politician. An allusion to the government of Sebastian Kurz in Austria, who does not want to accept refugees from Lesbos.

In Germany, Seehofer is accused by the Greens that the federal government’s promise to bring 1,553 refugees from the Greek islands to Germany is not sufficient. But in Austria, the Greens co-ruling there have so far not managed to dissuade Kurz from his tough line to Moria.

It was foreseeable that sooner or later problems would arise in the conservative-green coalition in Austria. At the coalition negotiations at the beginning of the year, both partners gave themselves room to maneuver on their core issues. Prime Minister Kurz expressed the spirit of the coalition as follows: “It is possible to protect the climate and the borders.” More ecology, but a hard line in refugee policy – that was his credo.

The ÖVP could do common cause with the right FPÖ

For the German Greens, a passage in the chapter on refugee policy in particular caused irritation, which enables the coalition partners to bring their own legislative proposals to parliament in the event of “special challenges” in the event of a failure to reach an agreement. The conservative ruling party ÖVP could make common cause there with the right-wing FPÖ, the arithmetical majorities would exist. Since then, this scenario has been in the room as a threatening backdrop.

That Seehofer is now mainly attacking the Greens in Austria, the Green Bundestag member Luise Amtsberg finds a “sad number”. For years, right-wing and conservative governments have been blocking solidarity distribution in Europe, criticizes the faction’s spokeswoman for refugees. It is “just shabby” when Seehofer gives the impression that the Greens in Austria do not want to be accepted. “The opposite is the case,” says Amtsberg.

Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth also criticizes the “cheap attempt” to reproach her party friends. “Despite all the justified criticism of the Austrian Greens, the question is who is there for the admission and who is against it, namely Mr. Kurz and you have to criticize him hard,” she says.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) is against the admission of refugees from Moria Photo: Georg Hochmuth / dpa

From the point of view of her group colleague Franziska Brantner, the Austrian head of government is the problem. “Seehofer should take his godfather friend, who is one of the CSU’s favorite guests, to prayer,” warns the group’s European political spokeswoman. In addition, the Greens in Austria have not yet given up. “They keep fighting,” she says.

The Austrian Greens MP Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic was not surprised that the ÖVP and the Greens found it difficult to come to an agreement on the acceptance of refugees from the Greek islands. “It was already clear during the coalition negotiations that we had contrary positions on refugee policy,” said the deputy group leader.

That is why the Greens insisted that Austria campaigns for a common asylum system at European level and for creating legal and safe escape routes to Europe. “Without this commitment, the coalition would not have been sustainable for us,” she says. Now, in the coming weeks, Austria will be sitting “at the negotiating table” on this issue – and not outside.

On the subject of Moria, the Green politician wants to continue to put pressure on the coalition partner. She was there a few days ago and speaks of “horror camps”. The Greens would “not allow the topic to be swept under the carpet,” said Ernst-Dziedzic.

Should the Greens pull the rip cord?

But has Moria reached the point where the Austrian Greens should pull the rip cord from the point of view of their German party friends? The MPs Amtsberg sees the danger that the ÖVP and the FPÖ could even further restrict the aid for refugees. “Leaving the coalition and thus enabling a conservative-right government would be catastrophic for European refugee policy right now,” she says. The Austrian Greens are aware of this responsibility. “That is a dilemma.”

Brantner also thinks it’s right that her party friends in Vienna do not leave the coalition because of the refugee issue, even if the situation is anything but easy. “The government with the FPÖ was a disaster,” she says, referring to the previous coalition.

The Greens politician Roth puts it similarly: With their coalition decision, the Greens in Austria “also prevented the restrictive and anti-EU line of the FPÖ from continuing”.

Nevertheless, the agreements on refugee policy are “very tough,” says Roth. After the federal election in autumn 2017, the Green politician negotiated the refugee policy chapter at the Jamaica explorations with representatives of the Union and FDP. At the time, there were particularly hard arguments about family reunification. These were conversations that the Greens said in retrospect that they had gone “to the limit of pain” and “beyond”.

Roth’s lesson from the explorations back then is: “We can only achieve more if we have better results,” she says. Anyone who wants to work with the Greens must know that the issues of flight, migration and the observance of human rights are “very important” to the party.

“We must not leave domestic politics to the Union.”

Even Amtsberg has no illusions that talks with the Union about a common refugee policy in Germany would not be easy – should coalition negotiations take place after the federal election in 2021. “Our aim is to get a rethink in domestic politics,” she says. “We must not leave this field to the Union.”

In the European refugee policy, the Union and the Greens are apparently pursuing a different approach, says Amtsberg. The interior minister wanted to move asylum procedures to the EU’s external borders and, with so-called preliminary examinations, exclude large parts of refugees from distribution.

The Greens, on the other hand, advocated “humane initial reception facilities” in which refugees arrive and their identity is checked. After a very short period of time, they should then be distributed to the Member States in Europe, where the asylum applications are processed and from where the persons concerned are either integrated or, in the event of rejection, returned. “This is the only way we can ensure that these inhumane conditions on the Greek islands are ended and that we preserve Europe’s fundamental values,” says Amtsberg. A solution based on solidarity in Europe would also mean seeing the asylum procedure as a joint task.

Brantner also sharply criticized Interior Minister Seehofer. “He’s now pretending to be the great European. In the last few years he has not done anything to ensure that there is a European regulation for the reception of refugees, ”she said. He made “absurd suggestions”, which it was clear from the start that they would have no chance of implementation – like setting up camps in North Africa.

Even now, he insists on the plan that the EU member states will in future only accept those in need of protection with a positive asylum decision. “Applied to Germany, it would be as if Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg process all asylum procedures alone and then send those who have a right to stay on to Lower Saxony or Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania,” says Brantner. Bavaria would never accept such a mechanism.

Brantner is convinced that the southern European countries, where people first arrive after fleeing across the Mediterranean, would not accept such a compromise. “This also prevents Seehofer from finding a European solution.”