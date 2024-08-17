The phone rings and you hear the voice of a distressed relative asking for money urgently. The voice has all the dramatic overtones that the receiver of the call is forced to take, and the urgency can lead to hasty decisions. In reality, we are not dealing with a real emergency situation, but rather a new scam that is very difficult to detect, known as vishing. “Artificial intelligence has opened up a range of possibilities for cybercriminals, with new tools at their disposal to give more credibility to their frauds and scams,” the National Cybersecurity Institute (Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad) warned EL PAÍS (INCIBE), for this reason, this organization recommends “always staying alert and using common sense before taking actions that could result in some type of harm.”

But… What is the vishing exactly? It is a sophisticated scam in which cyber attackers use systems based on artificial intelligence to emulate the voice of a relative and request sums of money from the victim. This complex system uses bots They randomly call the victim’s surroundings and record their voice. Then, thanks to artificial intelligence, they generate a voice very similar to the family member who received that call. ghost and the drama begins. The first warning sign, in this sense, should be receiving calls where you can’t hear anything on the other end of the line.

The mysterious silent calls

The term “vishing” is a combination of “voice” (English voice) and “phishing”. Like the phishinghe vishing It is intended to trick its victims into revealing personal or banking information or to directly request money under the false pretext of being a loved one in an emergency situation. Basically, it is the scam of son in trouble that has caused so much havoc, but improved thanks to technology: in this case, it is not a text message, but the voice of the son, father or cousin himself, desperately asking for money. This realism is what makes the vishing be especially dangerous and difficult to detect.

“The voice-overs are generated using artificial intelligence from a small audio fragment with the victim’s voice,” explains INCIBE; this audio “may have been taken from previous phone calls that the victim has received and identified as suspicious (calls in which a beep is heard, nothing is heard or personal information is requested).”

How this scam works

He vishing It usually follows a series of carefully planned processes:

Gathering information: Scammers collect information about the victim through social networks, public databases or even by purchasing them on the dark web. “This information could mostly come from theft of WhatsApp accounts in which personal relationships can be identified through contact descriptions,” according to INCIBE, “but it could also be from theft of social media accounts, from public information on social media profiles where phone numbers appear visibly.” According to this organization, at this stage, the scammers collect information about the victim through social networks, public databases or even by purchasing them on the dark web. hackers They will look for names of family members or co-workers and other personal details that will later prove decisive in carrying out the scam.

Use of Artificial Intelligence: With this information in their possession, cybercriminals employ sophisticated voice synthesis systems and deepfakes to create recordings that mimic the voice of a person known to the victim. These technologies have advanced to the point where they can replicate specific intonations, accents and speech patterns, making the voice virtually identical to that of the victim’s family member.

The so-called trap: The victim receives a call from a number that may seem, a priorilegitimate, but it is when they answer and hear the voice of a loved one or friend in an apparent emergency situation, that the real threat looms over the victim. This voice anxiously requests that they send money or provide their credit card number to resolve the apparent mess they find themselves in. Psychological manipulation: The call is often loaded with emotional elements to increase the pressure on the victim. They may claim that they are in danger, that they need urgent help or that there is a family emergency and that an immediate response must be given.

How to protect yourself from this new threat

According to the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), in the service Your Help According to the agency, in 2023 “around 81,000 queries were received, in which 3 out of 10 corresponded to frauds related to social engineering through emails (phishing), called (vishing) or message (smishing)”. What can you do to protect yourself from this dangerous threat? The first step must be to apply common sense and a necessary degree of suspicion: in the event of any suspicious call, you should always check the information directly with the person who claims to be calling, contacting them directly through known means.

The other maxim is common in other scams on the Internet: you should never provide personal or banking information, nor click on links that you receive or download applications. If it is confirmed that you have been the target of this cyberattack, you should notify your other contacts of what happened so that they are alert and do not fall into the trap in case they receive a similar call. Of course, “block the phone number from which the fraudulent call was received and use citizen collaboration tools to inform the authorities about that number.”

You should also be wary of unexpected calls: if you don’t recognise the number and the call asks for personal or financial information, it is best to hang up and call the person back at the number registered in your address book. It is also very important to never give out confidential information such as passwords or bank account or card details over the phone, unless you are completely sure of the caller’s identity. In this regard, financial institutions never tire of insisting that they never ask their clients for key details or personal information by email or SMS.

In short, the vishing has become a serious threat, since, unlike other cyberattacks, in this case a very faithful emulation of a family member’s voice is used. This is an attack in which the victim’s reaction speed is decisive in dealing with its consequences. The maxim should be not to respond to hidden numbers (and if you do, hang up at the first suspicious detail) and never interact if you have any doubts. If it is an apparent relative in trouble, stay calm and make a verification call from another phone to confirm their authenticity.

