Joe Biden, the oldest president in the history of the United States, received the support of a unexpected ally in the debate about his age: Donald Trump.

The former Republican head of state said that The Democrat is “not too old” to seek a second term. But he immediately added: “I think he’s incompetent.”

Trump’s comments, made in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” come as In the United States, there is a strong debate about the aging of its political class ahead of the 2024 elections.

If Biden is re-elected, he would then be almost 82 years old, while Trump would be 78.

Polls show that while the age difference between the two men is small, Americans worry more about Biden’s age. According to one of these surveys, three out of four people doubt the current president’s ability to complete a second term in office.

If he wins re-election, Joe Biden would leave the White House at 86 years old.

Trump ended his own term as the second oldest president of history after Ronald Reagan, who was 77, and would have 82 at the end of his term if he won in 2024. Biden would in turn have 86 in 2028.

“Some of the greatest world leaders are over 80 years old,” the Republican told NBC. “By the way, I’m still far from that age,” he added without irony.

“Biden is not too old. But I think he is incompetent and that is a big problem,” he considered.

Biden, who overcame a stuttering problem when he was young, has often been mocked for his verbal stumbles. But he stays fit, physically active, doesn’t drink and is often seen riding his bike on weekends at his Delaware home.

Democrats argue that he is also competent and, in support, they point out that he supervised the drafting of important laws.

In the NBC interview, Trump said his own age doesn’t concern him and noted that his parents lived a long time. “So genetically, that’s a good thing.”

Trump courts evangelicals and women

Meanwhile, The former US president also continued his campaign and courted in two public events held this Friday in Washington to two apparently opposite electorates but that are part of its base: that of evangelicals and that of women.

Given the conservative positions of the former president, it is not surprising that evangelicals support him massively: 84% of them gave him their vote in the last elections.

More surprising is the case of women, given Trump’s comments and attitudes, often labeled as sexist and sexist. However, in 2020, 44% of the female vote went to the tycoon.

Former United States President Donald Trump is 77 years old.

In general terms, despite the judicial problems and scandals that pursue him, Trump is emerging, according to polls, to be the Republican candidate to occupy the White House in the elections at the end of 2024.

“This election will decide whether America should be ruled by Marxist, fascist and communist tyrants who want to destroy the Judeo-Christian heritage or whether it will be saved by patriots who fear God and appreciate freedom like all the people in this room,” he told an audience of evangelists.

*With AFP