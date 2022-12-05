The ex-player’s daughters say he is fine and will return home when he gets better

Pelé’s daughters, 82 years old, stated that their father is “fragile” because he was diagnosed with covid at a time when he was already being affected by the treatment of colon cancer. Kelly and Flávia Nascimento claim that the father is out of risk.

“At the moment he is [no hospital] to treat an infection, and when he gets better, he goes home again. He’s not saying goodbye in the hospital.” Kelly said to Fantasticfrom TV Globo, in an interview released on Sunday (4.Dec.2022)🇧🇷 The king of football was diagnosed with a respiratory infection on Friday (Dec 2).

“About 3 weeks ago, he got covid. He is vaccinated with all the vaccines, but because of the medicine, the chemotherapy, the cancer, he is fragile, he got a lung infection. And that’s why he went to the hospital.”Kelly said.

The medical bulletin on Pelé’s health, released on Saturday (3.10), informs that he is stable and is still undergoing treatment. Pelé has been hospitalized since Tuesday (29.Nov) at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

the former player “did not present any worsening in the condition in the last 24 hours”, says the document. Here’s the full of the bulletin (104 KB).

Pelé’s medical team reevaluates the chemotherapy treatment against colon cancer. In 2021, the former player had already been hospitalized in August and December. The colon tumor was identified in September of that year. Already in February 2022, the playmaker was admitted again.

SUPPORT

Santos fans organized a vigil to show support for the king of football in front of Albert Einstein Hospital on Sunday morning (4.10). Pelé defended the team for 18 years, scoring 1,091 goals in 1,114 games for Peixe, as the São Paulo team is also known, according to the Santos FC Achievements Memorial🇧🇷