Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed the amusing nickname he has given young prodigy Endrick after the latter admitted his surprising admiration for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton.
Endrick’s rise to the top of the footballing world has been meteoric. The 18-year-old was one of the protagonists of Brazil’s qualification for the quarter-finals of the Copa America this summer, before completing a move to Madrid in time for the 2024/25 campaign.
The player has already found the net this season, scoring in Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in August on his debut. However, when Endrick scores, it is not his name that his teammates cheer, but that of an English legend.
“It’s Bobby now. It’s not Endrick anymore,” he told ESPN his teammate Rodrygo, a forward for Madrid and the Brazilian national team.
The nickname is derived from one of Endrick’s heroes, Bobby Charlton. The Brazilian has admitted on multiple occasions that he is a huge admirer of the Manchester United legend, who is considered one of the greatest players of all time.
Endrick was born in 2006, some 26 years after Charlton retired from professional football and 33 after he left United.
Rodrygo continued: “He has realized the joke. The reception he has had there [en el Real Madrid] “It’s good, not just from the Brazilians. We have a very good group at Real, and with him it’s no different. We know his quality and how he can help us.”
“He’s become Bobby, that’s all. He’s taking it easy. He can’t do anything, if he gets angry it’s worse.”
