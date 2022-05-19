Monterrey.- Hundreds of women gathered in the vicinity of the Government Palace of Nuevo León in the midst of the protest “national mourning”in which they demanded justice for the growing gender violence that is reflected in disappearances, femicides and sexual abuse.

In the middle of their journey to the esplanade of the Heroes for the vigil, the protesters, dressed in black as a sign of mourning, launched various slogans. One of them referred to Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda and First Lady Mariana Rodríguez.

“Samuel is not an ally, he is an asshole, Samuel is not an ally, he is an asshole; Mariana is not an ally, she is privileged, Mariana is not an ally, she is privileged,” the women repeated during the march that was captured on video by users of social networks and by means of communication from New Leon.

The demonstration brought together women who asked the authorities to resolve cases such as that of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, found dead on April 21 inside a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

Slogans such as “Justice for Debanhi” and “Not one more” prevailed among some groups of women, who also noted their support for the family of Yolanda Martínez, found dead in a property located on the side of the road to Reynosa, in the municipality from Juarez.

The founder of the Venumia association, Rosaura Guerra, asked for security for all women in the state located in the north of the Mexican Republic, as she said, “we don’t even feel safe in our homes.”

Governor Samuel García has been one of the main people singled out for gender-based violence in Nuevo León and for other problems that have increased social discontent against him.