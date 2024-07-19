He US President Joe Biden remains “absolutely” in the race for re-election. This was confirmed on Friday by his campaign manager amid growing pressure over doubts about the Democratic president’s physical and mental capacity.

According to the criteria of

Since his disastrous performance in the debate against Republican Donald Trump on June 27, Biden has been in chaos.

In the last days, Several Democratic congressmen have asked him to throw in the towel, because they fear that the party will lose the elections on November 5, although for the moment the 81-year-old president is holding firm.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the CNN presidential debate. Photo:CNN/EFE Share

“The president is absolutely in this race,” his campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told MSNBC.

“Joe Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump,” he added.

“You’ve heard the president directly time and time again, he’s in this race to win, and he’s our nominee, and he’s going to be our president for a second term,” he said.

Obama and Pelosi join calls for Trump to resign

Biden is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware (east) after contracting Covid-19, which led to the suspension of campaign events.

Meanwhile, Senior Democrats including former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current party leaders in both chambers of Congress have expressed concern.

Biden must seriously reconsider the future of his candidacy as the chances of victory have been considerably reduced

According to The Washington Post on Thursday, Obama told those close to him that Biden must “seriously reconsider” the future of his candidacy since the chances of victory “have been considerably reduced.”

The capital newspaper, citing multiple sources, explains that in recent weeks Obama has been deeply involved in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaigntaking calls from many Democrats nervous about the situation, including influential lawmaker Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of Representatives.

Former US President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden. Photo:EFE Share

In public, Pelosi has been cryptic about Biden’s future; but, according to CNN, He told Biden privately that polls show he cannot beat former Republican President Donald Trump in November. and could drag Congress down with him if he continues to seek a second term.

Biden’s private conversation with Pelosi follows his previous conversations with Democratic leaders in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi’s successor.

The criticism is compounded by the results of the polls. A survey published Thursday by the CBS television network indicates that Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden increased to five points.

The survey, conducted between July 16 and 18 (after the attempted assassination of Trump) with interviews with 2,247 people and a margin of error of 2.7%, indicates that 52% of likely voters in the election would choose the Republican candidate while 47% would decide for Biden.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most important figures in the Democratic Party. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Media say Biden will soon drop out of race

Amid this scenario, several media outlets are suggesting that Biden’s resignation from the campaign could come soon: The Axios portal indicates that some senior Democratic officials believe that Biden could end his campaign this weekend And CBS, citing two Democratic lawmakers, suggests the dispute could be resolved in the next three to five days.

The Hill, citing well-connected people in the Democratic Party, also ensures that Biden could make a major announcement about his future “soon after the Republican National Convention concludes,” which came to an end on Thursday night after a speech by Donald Trump.

Aside from that, The Hill’s sources indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris could become the presidential nominee if Biden withdraws.

US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo:AFP Share

Harris is well-known, the polls are more favorable to her than to Biden, although also behind Trump, and she is the only one who can use the 91 million (as of May 31) that the now-president’s campaign has in the bank.

Furthermore, as the current vice president, she is also the only one who can quickly rally broad support within the party to avoid an image of disunity at the Chicago convention.

If Harris is chosen as a candidate for the White House, the process would also open to choose her running mate, who would possibly be a white man as a balance between a woman and an African-American candidate.