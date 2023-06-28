US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is weaker after the armed rebellion carried out by the Wagner Group last weekend.

Biden made these statements to the press at the White House before boarding the helicopter to head to Chicago, where he will give a speech on his economic proposals.

A journalist asked the president if Putin was weaker after the armed mutiny, to which the US leader replied: “I know he is, yes.”

In addition, before another question, Biden said that it is “difficult” to know how the riot has affected Putin, but he considered that “he is clearly losing the war” in Ukraine. “He is losing the war at home. He is an outcast all over the world”, the president stressed.

Biden, however, received criticism because, in a confusion, he assured that Putin is losing the war in Iraq.

The Wagner Group is a Russian private security company owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, contracted by the Kremlin for the war in Ukraine.

A group of servicemen from the Group, led by Prigozhin, started an uprising last Friday and after declaring in absentia they occupied the city of Rostov on the Don and sent four columns towards Moscow.

One day later, the leader of the Wagner group himself announced his withdrawal, after the mediation of the Belarusian leader Alekandr Lukashenko, and the return of his fighters to the permanent bases.

Following an agreement with the Kremlin, Prigozhin moved to Belarus and there can be no charges against him.

Prigozhin stressed on Monday in his first statements after the failed mutiny that he only sought to save the private military company from disappearance and not change power in Russia.

Last Monday, Biden affirmed that he had been in contact with the “key” allies of the United States to coordinate his response. and to make sure that the Russian president did not blame them for what happened. He also pointed out that he spoke on Sunday with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky.

EFE