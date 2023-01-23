over a decade ago, the death of the girl Paulette Gebara Farah, at four years old, shocked Mexico. The little girl allegedly went missing from her bedroom at dawn on March 22, 2010. Her family began a search campaign through television, advertisements, and social media. At the end of that month, the minor’s body appeared in her own room, in a state of decomposition and wrapped in the sheets of her bed between the mattress and her feet. What really happened? It is a question to this day, without an answer.

the mexican graphologist Maryfer Rye, stated that the body language of Mrs. Lizette Farah, Paulette’s mother, was full of contradictions. In one of the interviews he gave after his daughter’s mysterious disappearance, he joked that he was beginning to believe that aliens had taken her, “notice how he jokes about Paulette’s disappearance, notice how he laughs when talking about her daughter’s disappearance, she’s laughing!”

The body language expert, he stated that he fully understood that not all people manifest pain in the same way, “it is very clear to me, there are people who cry, there are people who get angry, but this behavior even seems… it is terrifying, it is amazing to see a person who rehearses the interviews, who rehearses his pain”. Given this, Maryfer Centeno wondered, “or is she out of reality or is she happy that she is not Paulette?”

Lizette Farahaccording to Maryfer Centeno, showed concern, but for what people might think of heras she was exposed to social scrutiny, “there’s no concern when she talks about Paulette, there’s concern when she talks about social shame.”

In another of his interviews, Paulette’s mom broke down a bit, because she was emotionally worn out, “she’s finally a human being, she’s under a lot of pressure, but she can’t connect, because the emotions are transmitted, she can’t connect because they seem not to be genuine.” In said interview, the lady said: “‘It was the last I heard from my little angel’ and here she remains silent, lowers her head, which is a symptom of shame and indeed, there are no tears, what do you think of this?” Maryfer Centeno pointed out.

After many contradictions in the case, the version of the corresponding authorities was that Paulette’s death was an “accident”concluding that the girl had died during the night after she turned over on the bed and ended up at the foot of it, dying of suffocation described as “mechanical suffocation due to obstruction of the nasal cavities and thorax-abdominal compression.”